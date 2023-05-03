The James Webb Telescope is poor for photos of exoplanets, but extraordinary for those of galaxies, why?

Launched in December 2021, NASA’s James Webb Telescope marks one of the great technological breakthroughs in history. The ability to explore our universe is enormous, and more and more discoveries are being made every day thanks to it.

But many criticize that it is deficient for photos of exoplanets, although extraordinary for those of galaxies. An important example is the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant with no rocky surface.

The photo taken by the James Webb Telescope is of a fuzzy spot. With four different specificities in the NIRCam and MIRI tools, four types of images of the planet outside the Solar System were observed.

But the galaxy photos are impressive, very sharp, all works of art.

Why the notable difference between one type and the other? explains it Tomás Rivero, from CVBJ.

The reasons why the James Webb Telescope takes better photos of galaxies than exoplanets

According to the expert, the reason is in the physics of celestial bodies and their ability to emit light, along with the cameras used.

Exoplanets do not emit their own light, reflecting that of the star they orbit, which is very diffuse. “This already diffuse light has to face the wear and tear of traveling over cosmic distances, and when the photons reach our planet, a lot of information has already been lost,” Rivero emphasizes.

In the case of galaxies, the amount of light is greater, since they are structures much larger than a planet, as well as having their own light thanks to stars, gases, and clumps of dust.

“Upon reaching Earth, these formations can be examined in more detail, since not as much information has been lost along the way,” says Rivero.

We can only continue to enjoy and be amazed by the discoveries of the Webb Space Telescope, with greater or lesser clarity. But we already know the reasons for the quality, high or low, of each celestial body.