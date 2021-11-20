11/20/2021 at 11:16 CET

.

The Japanese striker Yoshito Okubo, who plays for Cerezo Osaka in Japan after having played in Europe for Mallorca and Wolfsburg, has decided to retire at 39 from professional football, according to his club.

Okubo, who holds the scoring record in the Japanese first division with 191 goals, will end his long career at the end of the year, when the Japanese league season ends.

The footballer from Fukuoka (southwest Japan) made his J-League debut with Cerezo Osaka in 2001 and after standing out in this team, he made the leap to the Spanish league with RCD Mallorca in 2004, with which he played two seasons and scored. six goals in different competitions.

Okubo He returned to the Japanese league in 2007 to play for Vissel Kobe and two years later he would play in Europe again, this time at Wolfsburg, during a season in which this club won the Bundesliga.

In a new stage in his country since 2009, the Japanese striker played in up to seven different teams, and among them the best time was with the Kawasaki Frontale between 2013 and 2016, when he was top scorer for three consecutive seasons scoring 82 goals in total.

Known for his intense and aggressive style of play, Okubo, who has also played 60 international games for Japan and scored 6 goals, has decided to retire at the same club with which he made his professional debut.

“I am sorry if my style of play has caused problems for players or spectators in many teams,” said the player in statements collected by his club.

“Wherever I went, the fans who supported me closely always gave me strength. I sincerely thank everyone for my 20 years in this sport,” he added Okubo, who still chooses to give his team one last title since it will play the semifinals of the Emperor’s Cup.