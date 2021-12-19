12/19/2021 at 1:03 PM CET

The Japanese Akane Yamaguchi she won this Sunday in Huelva with her first world champion title after overcoming in the final played at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Taiwanese style marin Tai tzu ying, number 1 in the international ranking and Olympic runner-up.

The Japanese, who had the only bronze medal in the Nanking World Cup (China) in 2018, climbed to the top of the podium this time after beating her rival 21-14 and 21-11 in 39 minutes of play, then that the balance prior to this duel was 10-7 for Tai, but the number 3 in the world conquered gold with a more solid and decisive game.

The final started with short exchanges and many failures from both players, who tried to test each other, but little by little they raised the level to provide a great show, in which Tai opened a gap of three points (7-4), which neutralized Yamaguchi (7-7).

The Japanese did not stop there and with a clear shot and the hawk eye in her favor, she went ahead to rest and was four points up next (15-11), as the world number 3 refined her game, minimized mistakes and knew how to move very well Tai, that she was not comfortable, with what with a partial of 6-3 it was adjudged the first sleeve by 21-14 in 18 minutes.

Yamaguchi She was more precise and forceful than the Olympic runner-up at the start of the second round. She went 4-1 with good defense and a great selection of shots, but the Taiwanese also displayed her repertoire and matched forces to get ahead (7-4).

In the duel Tai he missed the net and a final blow from Yamaguchi brought him 11-9 into the break. From there, Tai Tzu ying put everything to cut the difference, but the titanic defense of Akane Yamaguchi and her winning shots placed her at the gates of gold (18-10).

Everything went to the Japanese and the Chinese Taipei player he was failing in his frustration and blocking, so he could only make one point before the final 21-11.

The Olympic runner-up qualified for the final after beating the Chinese He bing Jiao by 21-17, 13-21 and 21-14 in 57 minutes of disputed game.

For his part, in another duel also tied for accessing the final, Yamaguchi defeated the Chinese woman by a double 21-19 Zhang Yi man in 43 minutes.

In this way, the Chinese Hand Bing Jiao Y Zhang Yi man they occupied the third step of the podium at the medal ceremony.