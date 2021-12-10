Again with hardly any headlines in the press, while talking about others and down from almost all the important pools, the Jazz are there: with a devastating attack, perfectly synchronized and that rains points on any opponent as if it were fire from hell itself, they have six victories in a row, the last three on the road off their track, and ten in twelve games (18-7). After breaking 136 points over the Timberwolves, they passed the roll for Philadelphia (96-118). In a team duel in back to back, the Jazz had more bellows, more system. More support.

The Sixers missed a shot and looked visibly tired. They had been ten games out of twelve off their court, and they came home with poison: today the Jazz, tomorrow the Warriors. They endured what Joel Embiid endured, who scored 11 points in the first quarter and only 6 in the entire second half, a stretch that ended with a technician for getting involved in protests. He closed with 19 points and 9 rebounds on a night that was not the night. Not against a surplus rival, in which no starters were on the court for 30 minutes and Donovan Mitchell (22 points, 6 assists) and Rudy Gobert (17 + 21) did their job whistling. The rest was put up by a second unit in which Rudy Gay (10 + 6), Hassan Whiteside (14 + 10), Clarkson (11) and Ingles (11 + 7) shone. A long team that plays by heart and that will continue to be a relentless machine in the regular season. His doubt is the performance in the playoffs … but that will come. As for the Sixers, who clearly lack something to truly be in the elite of the East, among the applicants with stripes. And that something should be, of course, a resolution of the Ben Simmons issue that gives them a sporting boost, that is something more than a patch of social commitment. That’s what Daryl Morey is on, of course.

Spurs exhaust the Nuggets

In San Antonio, Spurs-Nuggets double duel. This time the locals won (123-111) and tomorrow the confrontation is repeated. Back to back and so limited by injuries, the Nuggets barely had the energy to sustain themselves in the game., until halftime clinging (as always) to Nikola Jokic: 13 points in the second quarter and 22 + 13 + 10 total, his third triple-double in a row. The Serbian continues to push as far as he can in a team that is a fuzzy shadow of what it had to be. Without Jamal Murray, Michael Porter and (on another scale) PJ Dozier. Aaron Gordon (25 + 6), Will Barton (19 points) and Campazzo (12 with 4/6 in triples) accompanied, but the Nuggets had no energy in defense, they received too many points in the first half (74-65) and did not they were able to compose themselves completely afterwards.

Spurs dominated the game: 45 points from the triple, 58 (+14 there) in the zone; they won the rebound (54-33) and gave 32 assists to finish with 52% shooting. An excellent service record for a team that is 9-15 to 12-13 for the Nuggets. McDermott (17 points) Derrick White (23 + 6 + 4) and Dejounte Murray (20 + 8 + 9) led the charge of Gregg Popovich’s, who are a very limited team but who take advantage of the opportunities when they arise. Something is something, of course.

