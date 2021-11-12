11/12/2021 at 11:12 CET

The toughness of the game was the dominant note in the game that Indiana Pacers they won this Thursday at home by 110-111 at Utah Jazz to those that they left with the first defeat of the premises since the new season began.

Before regulation time expired four players, three from the Jazz and one from the Pacers they had to leave the field after being sent off.

Brogdon’s 30 points, his best scoring mark of the season

While the base Malcolm Brogdon scored 30 points, his best mark so far this season and also grabbed nine rebounds on some good work under the hoops. Another base, the reserve TJ McConnell added 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists as the Pacers’ second leading scorer (5-8). For his part, the pivot Myles turner he was on the verge of a double-double of 13 points and nine rebounds in Indiana’s second win of the season on the road. The rookie Dominican forward Cristian Duarte continued as the starter and played 31 minutes in which he contributed 11 points after scoring 5 of 14 shots from the field, including a triple in four attempts, he missed both shots he made from the personnel line and captured five rebounds defensive.

Mitchell added 26 points but did not prevent the Jazz’s first home loss

On the side of the Jazz, the escort Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points as the Jazz leader, they lost at home for the first time this season. French center Rudy Gobert contributed a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds, but both were among the four players sent off in the fourth quarter after a team fight.

Four sent off with four minutes to go

Turner, Gobert, Mitchell and Australian forward Joe Ingles were sent off when there were 4:01 minutes until the end of the game. The fight was generated after Turner shoved Gobert from behind after a failed tray. Gobert replied hugging him and trying to throw Turner to the ground. The two players had to be separated near the Jazz bench and Mitchell and Ingles also intervened, which in the end also cost them expulsion.