10/29/2021 at 05:54 CEST

. / Houston

Croatian forward Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points and seven players from the Utah Jazz had two-digit numbers in the game that this Thursday beat the young Houston Rockets 122-91 by beating. The win allowed the Utah team to go to a perfect 4-0 record at the start of the new season, something they had not achieved since 2006-07. Along with Bogdanovic, French center Rudy Gobert, guard Donovan Mitchell, forward Eric Paschall, center Hassan Whiteside, point guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Joe Ingles also had double-digit numbers.

Center Christian Wood led Houston with 16 points and rookie forward Jalen Green had 13 points, but just three baskets on 16 shots after missing his eight 3-point attempts. Another rookie of the Rockets, the Turkish center Alperen Sengun, scored 14 points, while the also first year, the Spanish power forward Usman Garuba, played 10 minutes, his longest time on the court since the new season began, and he was scoreless after missing both shots he made to the basket, which were both 3-point attempts. But the former Real Madrid player showed his class in painting and contributed four bounces, including three defenders, gave three assists, put a block and lost a ball.

The Rockets did not have their best inspiration in shooting from outside the perimeter, scoring just 9 of 44 attempts for a 21% accuracy rate compared to 16 of 46 (35%) for the Jazz. Ingles with 4 of 9 attempts was the leader of the Jazz in that facet of the game. In addition, Utah owned the perimeter, but also had an advantage on the inside, beating Houston 46-40 in the paint and in rebounding (58-41). Gobert, who entered the game as the league leader in rebounding with 19.0 per game, led Utah with 14 in just 28 minutes of action.

The Jazz held a partial 40-61 lead when halftime was reached and they were up to 36 points above on the scoreboard.

Utah has won five of the last six meetings against Houston. Houston guard Kevin Porter Jr. sprained his left ankle in the second quarter and did not play in the second half. Porter had five points and two assists in 19 minutes.