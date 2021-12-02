VERONA, NY – Joe Smith Jr., the Long Island working-class hero, will make the long-awaited first defense of his WBO light heavyweight world title against British knockout artist Callum Johnson on Saturday, January 15 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY.

The Smith vs. Johnson kicks off the Top Rank on ESPN 2022 schedule with a battle between two of the strongest punchers in the division. Smith was supposed to defend his title on October 30 in New York City, but a COVID-19 diagnosis delayed his return until 2022.

In the 10-round co-feature at featherweight, undefeated Abraham “El Super” Nova, who hails from Albany, New York, will face Mexican action star José Enrique Vivas. The Smith-Johnson and Nova-Vivas bouts will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN +) at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT.

Preliminary fights, to be broadcast live and exclusively on ESPN +, will see the long-awaited return of professional Cincinnati-born featherweight Duke Ragan (4-0, 1 KO), who captured a silver medal for the United States at the Games. Tokyo Olympics.

Long Island-born welterweight sensation Jahi Tucker (5-0, 2 KOs), Puerto Rican junior welterweight Omar Rosario (5-0, 2 KOs) and rising junior welterweight Kasir “Mazzi” Goldston (4- 0, 1 KOs), will also see action in six-round bouts.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, tickets starting at $ 49 go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 am ET and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

“Joe Smith Jr. always delivers, and faces a tough fighter in Callum Johnson. This is a must-see main event to kick off our Top Rank on ESPN 2022 schedule, “said Top Rank legendary promoter Bob Arum. “Vivas is the ultimate test for a young, undefeated contender like Nova. As in our main event, they will witness a tremendous battle. “

Smith (27-3, 21 KOs) retired the legendary Bernard Hopkins with a knockout in 2015, but it took him nearly six years to capture a world title. He came up short on his first try against Dmitry Bivol in 2019, but in 2020, the big fight opportunities came. Smith dispatched Jesse Hart in 10 rounds in January and then knocked out former world champion Eleider Alvarez through the ropes in August.

Almost eight months after Alvarez’s triumph, he edged out Maxim Vlasov by majority decision to win the vacant WBO world title. He became the fourth Long Island-born boxing world champion, joining Buddy McGirt, Chris Algieri and former WBO junior lightweight world champion Jamel Herring. After a full recovery, Smith returned to training with the intention of claiming his title as the world’s top 175-pound fighter.

Smith said: “I am happy to get back in the ring as fast as I am to defend my WBO world championship after having COVID. It is not the fight that the fans or I were expecting, but it will be an explosive fight between two great punchers. I look forward to facing Johnson and defending my belt in front of my fans, as well as putting on a great show for those who watch the fight at home. “

“Joe Smith Jr. is always exciting to watch, but this fight could top it all. This is a fight that cannot be missed and a perfect fight to launch ESPN’s 2022 boxing season, ”said Joe DeGuardia, president of Star Boxing. “We look forward to Joe successfully defending his WBO world title against Callum Johnson. With two of boxing’s toughest punchers fighting each other, it doesn’t get more explosive than this. Don’t miss this fight and don’t blink. “

Johnson (20-1, 14 KOs) is a former British and Commonwealth light heavyweight champion who has been on a three-fight winning streak since a 2018 knockout loss to reigning WBC / IBF unified champion Artur Beterbiev. Johnson dropped Beterbiev in the second round, but Beterbiev bounced back and knocked out Johnson in the fourth inning.

Johnson, of Boston, England, shared a card with Smith at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in March 2019. Johnson knocked out Sean Monaghan in three rounds, while Smith lost a decision to Bivol in a bid for the WBA light heavyweight title.

Johnson said: “Joe is a good world champion and we are both great punchers. I am looking forward to this fight with such excitement, just as I am sure he will be looking forward to it too. I would also like to thank Frank Warren and the Queensberry team who said they would give me a shot at the world title. They have done their job, and now is the time for me to do my job in the ring and become the new WBO light heavyweight champion. “

“I am delighted to offer this opportunity to Callum,” said Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren. “When he came to us, he said he wanted to be active again and become a world champion. Callum now has a chance to make his dream come true, and if he fights like I know he can, there is no reason why Great Britain will not crown a new world champion on January 15. “

Nova (20-0, 14 KOs), a world ranked junior lightweight, is now campaigning at featherweight. In June 2020, he defeated Avery Sparrow by unanimous decision, but in training camp for his next fight, he suffered an Achilles tendon injury. Nova was out of action for more than a year and returned in August with an eight-round decision over Filipino veteran Richard Pumicpic.

Vivas (21-1, 11 KOs) is a classic Mexican pressure fighter, a 27-year-old Texcoco native who has won four in a row since defeating Rubén Villa by decision. In October 2020, it only took 76 seconds to knock out John Vincent Moralde. He returned in May and got up from a pair of knockdowns in the third round to beat Louie Coria by unanimous decision.

About Turning Stone Resort Casino

Host of the January 15 event, Turning Stone Resort Casino is a Forbes Four-Star Award-winning tourist destination, which continues to distinguish itself as a premier venue for world-caliber boxing.

