The Jonas Brothers Premiere “Family Roast” Comedy Special

The musical group formed by the three brothers recently launched their comedy special in Netflix where they revealed some secrets to make fun of each other and of course themselves.

That’s right, although it is something extremely strange, the Netflix platform and the Jonas Brothers released the brothers’ comedy special, where they shared some pretty private secrets.

The truth is that the Jonas Brothers are one of the most popular bands of the first decade of the 21st century.

However, some differences between the siblings made the Famous they will put the band aside for a few years.

Since 2018 they have been back, and now they see the years of separation as a joke, so all these local jokes will share them with their millions of fans.

Thus, in the midst of skits, games, songs and guests, fans of the band will be able to contemplate some of the funniest confessions and conversations in which the singers make fun of each other.

This program is available through the Netflix streaming platform this November 23.

In fact in the cover photo we can admire the three brothers, with Joe making an insult to his brothers with his hands.

Nobody can get you as crazy as your family, “is the slogan of the program.

On the other hand, the Games of Thrones actress took the opportunity of the program to “Rostear her partner” and talk about the purity rings that the brothers had during their adolescence.

The rings weren’t a good idea. Yes, as a gesture they are ridiculously pathetic, but remember, this more than a gesture is about principles of taking a position and setting an example, ”said the Game of Thrones actress wryly.

It should be noted that in addition to the Jonas brothers, the comedy cast is made up of comedians Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson and Lilly Singh, as well as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas, couples of Nick, Joe and Kevin.

In addition, the musical trio announced that they will take a break next year, although it is not a “final” goodbye like the one they announced in 2013.

But talk to us after the show, “Kevin sneered.

And it is that without a doubt, many people want to be able to see them again on a world tour probably next year, however, everything seems to indicate that they will have to wait even a long time.