01/12/2022 at 23:33 CET

The Joventut de Badalona gave a coup of authority in the Eurocup by winning with ease (100-77) to Lokomotiv Kuban, second classified, with a sensational Vladimir Brodziansky, author of 31 points in his best game as a green-black.

Joventut, 100

(22 + 28 + 30 + 20): Vives (10), Paul (3), Ribas (18), Brodziansky (31), Birgander (-) -starting team-, Bassas (12), Busquets (4), Willis (7), Parra (11), Tomic (4), Ventura (-) and Feliz (-).

Lokokmotiv, 77

(27 + 19 + 12 + 19): McCollum (23), Thompson (10), Ilnitskiy (14), Martiuk (3), Motley (13) -starting team-, Kidd (9), Williams (3), Paunic (2), Emchenko (-), Vedishchev (-) and Kalinov (-)

Referees:

Nedovic (Slovenia), Thepenier (France) and Udyanskyy (Great Britain). They sent off Ante Tomic with two techniques (min. 22) and eliminated Simon Birgander by five personnel (min. 34)

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the ninth day of group A of the European Championship played at the Palau Olimpic in Badalona before 2,096 spectators

The victory leaves Penya as the leader of the group tied with Partizan Belgrade at the end of the first round and the difference in points with the Russians could end up being decisive in order to finish this phase in the top two.

The green and black dismounted the Russian team in an excellent second half in which they only received 31 points and in which Brodziansky threw the team on his back when Ante Tomic was sent off for two techniques at the start of the second half.

Bad green-black start

La Penya entered the game badly, with little success in the outside launch and without intimidation under the hoops, allowing Lokomotiv to take the lead (2-9, min.7) with Motley and Thompson leading the way in scoring.

The triples of Paul and Bassas approached Penya on the scoreboard (18-20, min. 8) pBut his problems stopping the Russian counterattacks led him to finish the first quarter down five (22-27).

Three 3-pointers by Bassas at the start of the second period turned the score around (37-29, min. 14). McCollum was the trigger that Lokomotiv found in the face of Motley’s problems when Tomic was on the track.

The American guard looked for the fouls to go to the free throw line where he achieved 11 of 13 shots in the first half. Point by point, the Russians cut the gap and Thompson put them back up in the spotlight (43-44, min. 19).

Penya reaction

La Penya reacted in the final minutes with a triple from Pau Ribas, who went into the break with 12 points, and Brodziansky to finish the first part four up (50-46).

The expulsion Ante Tomic’s at the beginning of the third quarter disrupted Joventut’s plans and allowed Lokomotiv to tie the match (53-53, min. 23) after a triple by Ilnitskiy.

Brodziansky assumed full responsibility in attack and between Ventura and Ribas they annulled McCollum and they completely disarmed the Russian team with a great defense that only received 12 points in the entire quarter. La Penya broke the game and concluded a third period to frame 22 points up (80-58).

Penya did not neglect the last quarter, thinking about the basket average with the Russians and went up to 28 points ahead (94-66, min. 34) with Pep Busquets following Brodziansky’s scoring trail.