10/23/2021 at 11:28 PM CEST

The Club Joventut Badalona has added a prestigious victory on the Lenovo Tenerife court (72 to 79) after playing an excellent match. The team led by Carlos Duran has played at a high level the 40 minutes and se took a victory, the first away from the Olympic, which allows him to remain in the noble zone of the classification with 4 victories.

Lenovo Tenerife, 72

(21 + 19 + 22 + 10): Gamble (6), Fittipaldo (6), Salin (6), Wiltjer (8), Doornekamp (3) – starting five-, Huertas (7), Rodríguez (3), Sastre (13), Sulejmanovic (3), Guerra (17).

Joventut, 79

(26 + 13 + 21 + 19): Ribas (1), Vives (16), Parra (7), Willis (9), Tomic (13) – starting five-, Busquets (10), Brodzyanski (6), Ventura (6), Happy (11), Birgander (0).

Referees:

Pérez Pizarro, Araña, Sánchez Mohedas.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the seventh day of the Endesa League, played at the Santiago Martín Pavilion, before 3,117 spectators.

La Peña has come out very well to the game and has started ahead thanks to Ante Tomic’s points, with a triple included. With a 3-11, Joventut has come out very solid although Tenerife has reacted from the triple, 9-13. The success in the triple has also reached La Peña and with two triples from Feliz and Brodziansky, the advantage has grown to 10 points, 11-21. At the end of the first period, Carles Duran’s men dominated the duel 21-26.

From the triple the Penya has continued to score and with two triples from Pep Busquets and one from captain Albert Ventura, the difference has continued to be favorable to the green-and-blacks, 28-35. From this moment, Tenerife has improved its version to turn the duel, 38-37. At halftime, the Tenerife people dominated the game 40-39.

Green-black reaction

Penya’s reaction was swift, and with a 3-9 start, he regained the lead on the scoreboard, 43-48. Tenerife but, at the hand of Joan Sastre, has been remade and has come to control the game again, 55-51. With Pep Busquets and Albert Ventura putting the green-and-black dots, La Peña continued to fight for the match at the end of the third act, 62-60.

The last quarter has been marked by maximum equality. With 6 minutes to go, the result was 67 to 67. A 0-11 run led by an extraordinary Guillem Vives has put Joventut ahead with just over 3 minutes to go, 67-78.

The final stretch of the team has been magnificent and has added the first triumph away from the Olímpico, 72-79. Prestigious triumph against a piece of team like Tenerife to add the second victory of the week.

Guillem Vives, with 16 points, was the best player of the match, well supported by Andrés Feliz, 11 points, and Ante Tomic, 13. The next Youth match will be on Tuesday at the Eurocup, where the team will host Hamburg Towers at 9:00 p.m.