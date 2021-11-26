11/26/2021 at 4:41 PM CET

Teresa Dominguez

The investigating judge number 20 of Valencia, who instructs the case against the alleged serial killer Jorge Ignacio PJ, accused of three completed murders – those of Marta Calvo, Arliene Ramos and Lady Marcela Vargas– and of another eight in a tentative degree, it has just decreed the extension of the provisional prison for the investigated, after the appearance held this morning in the City of Justice of Valencia.

The magistrate bases his decision, as requested by the prosecutor and the three private accusations brought by lawyers Pilar Jové, Vicente Escribano, Juan Carlos Navarro and Candela Estévez on behalf of the victims and their families, on the risk of escape that would exist if he was released months after the trial is held, given the seriousness of the facts charged against him and the high penalties that the charges entail. 37 crimes you are currently charged with.

The defense of the alleged serial murderer, exercised by the Navarran lawyer María Herrera, had requested the release of her client, which has obviously been rejected by the judge.

As advanced Lift-EMV, a media that belongs to the same group as this newspaper, it is a necessary procedure since the criminal procedure law (Lecrim) sets a maximum term of two years of provisional imprisonment, extendable for two more years for complex cases in which As in this case, the period of investigation prior to the holding of the oral hearing has not been completed, which in this case will be with a jury court for the type of crime charged to the accused and which is expected by the end Next year.