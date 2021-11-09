11/09/2021 at 02:18 CET

The victims of forced sterilizations that were committed in Peru During the regime of former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) they still do not know if the politician will be tried for those cases, after this Monday the reading of the judicial resolution without offering a final ruling.

Judge Rafael Martínez, of the Transitional Supraprovincial Criminal Court for Organized Crime, held a seventh hearing to read his extensive resolution, which is translated into Quechua and transmitted over the Internet.

In this opportunity, the magistrate detailed complaints from women from Andean towns of Ayacucho and Huancayo, who claim that they were unaware of the procedure to which they were subjected and, therefore, could not give informed consent.

The hearing was followed by the Internet by victims from different regions of the country, after this Sunday simultaneous watches in inland towns such as Anta, Yurimaguas, El Dorado and Iquitos, and in Lima’s Lurín and Ventanilla.

Two months without a bug

Despite the fact that the participants had asked that this Monday be concluded with the reading, the judge suspended the hearing after four hours and scheduled a new session for November 17.

That way, It will be two months since the resolution began to be read without a conclusion being reached, despite the insistent exhortations of the organizations that defend the victims not to continue delaying the ruling.

Organizations express their surprise because consider that the evidence is sufficient to include Fujimori in the process and even the judge has already remarked that the sexual and reproductive rights They are human rights that the State must guarantee.

The Peruvian Public Ministry recalled, for its part, that the tax complaint reaches Fujimori and his former health ministers Alejandro Aguinaga, who is currently a congressman, Marino Costa Bauer and Eduardo Yong Motta.

They are asked to be included in the process by the alleged commission of the crimes against life, body and health, in the form of serious injuries, followed by death, in a context of violation of human rights, said the Prosecutor’s Office on Twitter.

In turn, the feminist organization Demus affirmed that victims of forced sterilizations have right to a fast and empathetic process, while Amnesty International stressed that “justice cannot wait any longer” in this investigation.

Natality control

In this case, it is accused and raised prosecute those responsible for the death of female citizens as Mamérita Mestanza, for which the Peruvian State recognized in 2003 its responsibility before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

During the Fujimori regime, a birth control plan was designed and presented that proposed to reduce poverty rates and the birth rate between the rural population and the Peruvian jungle, in order to raise the economic conditions of the country.

However, this plan gave priority to the call voluntary surgical contraception (VCA), mainly among women, without complying with the protocols of prior information, will and adequate conditions, and imposing “quotas” for the doctors in charge of the operations.

Just over 2,000 complaints

According to data from the National Reproductive Health and Family Planning Program practiced between 1996 and 2000, during those years more than 270,000 women were sterilized, mostly Andean, Quechua-speaking and poor, but it is not known exactly how many underwent the operation without their informed consent.

Something more than 8,000 women and men are registered in the Registry Victims of Forced Sterilizations (Reviesfo) opened by the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights since 2016.

Just over 2,000 have formally denounced having been forcibly sterilized and are part of this process against Fujimori, of them 1,307 with serious injuries, of which five died due to the aftermath of the intervention.

Fujimori, 83, is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for crimes against humanity, as the perpetrator (with control of the fact) of two massacres committed by the covert military group Colina and for the kidnapping of a businessman and a journalist during the “auto coup” that took place in 1992.