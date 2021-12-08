12/08/2021 at 13:50 CET

.

The judge who instructs the “Oikos” case, of corruption in Spanish professional football, has reactivated the investigations with the order of new evidence centered around the alleged false invoices that the Sociedad Deportiva Huesca would have used to obtain resources With which to fix a match between Reus and Valladolid, the result of which allowed the team from Huesca to play the promotion phase in 2017.

In two orders issued simultaneously, to which . has had access, the head of the Investigative Court number 5 of Huesca in charge of the case dismisses the request for dismissal of the case against one of the investigated, the owner of the Pryobras company, which he holds responsible for the alleged issuance of false invoices in the name of the Huesca club.

According to the magistrate, the facts attributed to this person “consist of having actively collaborated in the financing of the premiums that SD Huesca would have paid to Reus Deportiu to alter the result of the meeting held on June 4, 2017”.

He argues, in the indicative framework that he establishes in his order, that in “collusion” with the former president and the former financial director of the club “he could have issued invoices in charge of SD Huesca that did not respond to work actually carried out, or duplicate or fattened invoices “for jobs that were done.

The instructor points out as indications various WhatsApp conversations between the former Huesca player Íñigo López with the former president of the club Agustin Lasaosa and the soccer agent Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle which, in his opinion, “allow us to infer that invoices are being falsified.”

It also highlights the evidence derived from the analysis of various invoices issued by Pryobras, as well as the companies Huesca Garden and Mascún Obra Civil, as well as the temporal coincidence existing between “relevant events”.

Temporal coincidence that links the payment by the Huesca club of various invoices to Pryobras for remodeling works of the stadium, to the immediate withdrawal of this money by the company administrator and the alleged delivery, on the same day, of money in the Hotel Abba de Huesca to a Reus player.

In accordance with the entire indicative table, the magistrate agrees, in a second order, to order numerous tests to continue the investigation, among others the preparation of a report by the Central Investigation of Money Laundering Brigade (UDEF) of the Police National to determine the possible participation in the financing of the premiums paid to Reus by companies linked to the Huesca club.

It also requires the UDEF to investigate other possible invoices issued for simulated work, as well as fattened or duplicated for works already carried out, and orders both the companies and the Huesca club to provide invoices, estimates or proof of payment.

It also agrees to testify as witnesses of some managers or workers of these companies, as well as two Reus players in the 2017 season as investigated, Cruz da Silva and Macauley Chrisantus.

It orders, on the other hand, to contact two banking entities to provide information on some of these companies, including those related to Huesca Garden, whose administrator is considered by the judge as being investigated due to his refusal to provide all the documentation that was required.

The magistrate already rejected a year ago to dismiss the case against the former president of the Huesca Sports Society Agustin Lasaosa and the former Deportivo player Íñigo López, whose lawyers based on the alleged illegality of the searches carried out in May 2019 at the headquarters of the Huesca club, which triggered the case.

A decision that was based then on the “premature nature” of the request made by the lawyers and on “the existence of a reasonable and sufficient incriminating evidence.”