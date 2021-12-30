12/30/2021 at 19:09 CET

Marcos Ollés

The duty judge has agreed this Thursday the psychiatric internment of the woman accused of attacking priests in Palm. The woman, who has accumulated 35 complaints for violent episodes in churches in the city since 2018, was arrested again after attack the rector of Sant Miquel last Monday, from where already had a restraining order for previous incidents. The suspect, who apparently suffers a mental disorder, has been transferred in the afternoon to the psychiatry area of ​​Son Espases by court order. She is scheduled to undergo various tests to determine her mental state.

The accused, a 49-year-old Cuban, has “a fixation on matters related to religion”, as explained by the National Police. In the last five years he has carried out various attacks on religious and parishioners in temples in Palma, with threats, coercion and attacks. Last day 10 insulted several female employees from one of the religious centers, to which he returned three days later to intimidate the workers again. December 14 tried to slap another employee in the face, tearing off the mask and spitting: “You are Satan & rdquor ;. In addition, it has twice broken several measures of restraining orders from churches issued by the courts of Palma.

Last Monday night, the woman he pounced on the rector of the church of Sant Miquel, hitting and threatening him. The National Police, after receiving the complaint, arrested the accused last Wednesday. The suspect has been brought to justice this morning and the magistrate on duty has agreed to confine her to the psychiatry area of ​​Son Espases.