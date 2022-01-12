01/12/2022

On at 20:46 CET

Cristina Gallardo, Tono Calleja

The imputation of former head of ETA Ignacio Miguel Gracia Arregui, known as’Iñaki de Renteria ‘ in the case investigating the 1995 murder of the Deputy Mayor of San Sebastián Gregorio Ordonez It could occur in the coming days, according to legal sources consulted by El Periódico de España.

The decision depends, among other factors, on the appearance of the Civil Guard experts that they are expected to declare this Thursday before the judge of the National Court Alejandro Abascal, who instructs the case and who has already charged another historical member of the terrorist gang, Mikel Albisu, ‘Mikel Antza’, who was prohibited from leaving Spain on December 21 after taking a statement.

The case is being promoted in the National Court by the Dignity and Justice Association, who believes that the police evidence justifies the investigation of the two former heads of ETA and has already requested the prohibition to leave the country in the case of ‘Mikel Antza’ by appreciating a “very high” risk of leakage in the event that the investigations continue to advance.

In 2015, the previous head of said court, Santiago Pedraz, attributed the intellectual authorship of this crime to Antza, Renteria and also members of the old ETA leadership Julián Achurra Egurola, alias ‘Pototo’; José Javier Arizcuren Ruiz, ‘Kantauri’; and Juan Luis Aguirre Lete, ‘Insuntza’.

The case has advanced in recent weeks with respect to the first two, and the key can be found in the report of the armed institute that indicates Antza and Iñaki de Renteria as allegedly responsible for Ordóñez being placed in the crosshairs of the perpetrators of the murder.

For this reason, and after the imputation of Mikel Antza, the victims’ association is interested in opening a formal investigation and similar measures for Iñaki de Rentería. Among the reasons, that they are not “just any terrorists”, but former gang leaders “extraordinary criminal record”, as reported by Europa Press.

ETA in Latin America

They also recall “the large number of ETA members who are still on the run in Latin America, where ETA still has important support structures to facilitate the flight from Justice, and where there are clear impossibilities, in fact and in law, for his effective extradition to Spain in one of those countries “.

According to Dignidad y Justicia, “the special attention with which the group of former ETA members (EPPK) is following all this new impulse and new legal approaches in the prosecution of cases of impunity, such as the one that concerns us here in relation to the members of ZUBA “.

The National Court condemned Juan Ramón Carasatorre, nicknamed ‘Jon’ and ‘Zapata’, Javier García Gaztelu, ‘Txapote’, and Valentín Lasarte as the material authors of the attack on the Basque councilor, who was shot when he was in having lunch in a bar in the capital of Donostia with the then secretary of the Popular Group, María San Gil, and two other collaborators.