12/30/2021 at 7:25 PM CET

Elena Villanueva

Resources for the family are exhausted Fernández-Cervera Neira. The magistrate of Court of Instruction 2 of Tui He has once again rejected the statement as investigated by Déborah’s ex-boyfriend, with only four months remaining until the statute of limitations for his crime.

Contradictions

In a car dated the 27th, the judge acknowledges that the suspicions that weigh on the ex-partner are founded by “the contradictions in which & rdquor;, although he does not appreciate it as a sufficient reason to summon him to testify for first time in court.

No strong evidence

The magistrate points out that of the last diligences carried out “They do not provide conclusive or incontestable evidence & rdquor; that allow to sustain an accusation about this man. Thus, he emphasizes that no evidence places the ex-boyfriend “in the place where the body was found & rdquor;, has not been found so far “Any remains of this in the body of Déborah & rdquor; neither no witnesses “saw them together that night & rdquor ;.

Debris under fingernails

The judge also enters to analyze the report of the Criminalistics Service of the Institute of Toxicology of Madrid on the study of the fibers found under Déborah’s nails and their comparison with the blankets and bedspread that belonged to the suspect at the time. Appreciate that although these fibers are compatible with those of the blanket, “it could have multiple origins & rdquor ;. “It cannot be considered therefore a piece of information that allows us to maintain, not even incidentally, the participation of [el exnovio] in the facts investigated& rdquor ;, pick up the car.

The time of the game

One of the arguments used by the private prosecution to urge the summons of the couple at that time of Déborah is the statement of one of the players of the match at the Country Club. He stated that the male arrived “quite late & rdquor ;, insufficient information for the head of the tudense court. “It does not specify if they were already in the second half. He says he thinks that more than five minutes he has that feeling, but you can’t say how much& rdquor ;, reels the judge.

The magistrate specifies that this statement “changes nothing & rdquor; the possibility that the suspect was with Déborah before going to the game. “His testimony does not allow locating the suspect with Déborah nor does it constitute a new argument that proves, not even incidentally, his participation in the events & rdquor ;, sentence.

Older, it does ask to clarify the alteration of the hard drive of the young woman’s computer.