Dismisses the file request of the State Attorney and the Prosecutor at least until January

Aircraft chartered by Plus Ultra

The judge investigating the possible crimes of embezzlement of public funds in the rescue of Plus Ultra refuses to archive the case and has ordered a confrontation between the independent experts and those of the Government. According to an order of the judge Hope Collazos to which EL MUNDO has had access, is set for next January 18 “a hearing procedure between the experts of the expert report and that carried out by Deloitte and DC Advisory“. Therefore, he wants to hear how the latter, the experts hired by the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (Sepi), refute the harsh conclusions of the independent experts who, led, by Pedro Martn Molina, question the legality of the rescue.

According to this newspaper, the independent experts sign a report in which they point out to the judge that there are “more than reasonable doubts” about Plus Ultra meeting the requirements to receive the bailout from the State, especially not being in a crisis before the pandemic. According to these experts, it was only supported by a strange loan from the Panamanian bank Panacorp that forces the airline to have four million immobilized in a tax haven.

The Sepi maintains that, nevertheless, DC Advisory and Deloitte guarantee that the airline complies with the requirements, although both firms qualify in their reports that they affirm it with the information available and that it is up to the government body to verify its veracity. The most detailed report for the Sepi was that of DC Advisory chaired in Spain by the former high socialist official Len Benelbas.

With this ruling, the judge rejects for now the file request expressed by the State Attorney and by the prosecutor who argue that the independent expert report does not serve as a basis to maintain that there may have been crimes of embezzlement. “There are no conclusive elements in the report’s conclusions that allow changing the criteria set forth by this party in previous reports,” says the Prosecutor, according to this newspaper reported on October 10, despite the irregularities exposed by independent experts, including that The Government allows the immobilization of the aforementioned money in Dominica without discounting it from the 53 million injected by the state fund.

“As long as the agreed diligence is not held, these requests are suspended”, establishes the titular magistrate of the Court of Instruction number 15.

The Popular Party and Vox maintain their accusations with the vice president of the Sepi, Bartolom Lora and the governing council of the Fund for Support to the Solvency of Strategic Companies, made up of several members of the Government. All of them are still under investigation as the judge rejects the file for now.

