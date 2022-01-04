01/04/2022

On at 14:29 CET

ED

The head of the Court of Violence against Women number 1 of Gandía has agreed to provisional release of the octogenarian arrested in the Valencian town of Miramar for the death of his wife. The head of the court, who has traveled this Tuesday to the hospital where the arrested person was admitted, has made this decision after learning autopsy details practiced on the deceased, in which it is clear that the death was accidental.

The judge has adopted this decision in accordance with the criteria of the Prosecutor’s Office because the autopsy indicates that the death of the victim had an accidental origin, the result of a fall. In addition, the judge has received medical reports confirming that the detained man is unimpeachable because he suffers from a neurodegenerative disease. Therefore, the criminal proceedings that had been initiated will be archived. As reported by judicial sources, the octogenarian, who also had mobility problems, will now be in charge of a son.

The event took place between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. last Saturday. The man himself went out to the street to ask for help and met a food delivery man to whom he said “I have killed my wife“In a first examination of the body, no external signs of violence were appreciated, according to sources from the investigation pointed out to Levante-EMV, a newspaper of the same group, Prensa Ibérica, as this newspaper. There are no previous complaints of sexist violence in the couple, This does not mean that it did not exist, something that the researchers will try to clarify.

“He loved her very much and she loved him, the same; whoever says otherwise, is entangled”

The reports that appear in the Local Police of the town on marriage care focus on aid for falls and not for arguments or aggressions, as the sources explain.

They both had mobility problems. The man moves with a walker and, according to the neighbors, he has suffered a significant deterioration in his physical condition and health in the last year. She used two crutches to move, despite which she took care of him. A neighbor close to the house helped them by running errands or taking them where they needed. This man’s mother, Encarnación Ramírez, points out that “they are very good people, always together. He loved her very much and she loved him the same; who says otherwise, entangles“.