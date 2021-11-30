11/30/2021 at 08:33 CET

Teresa Dominguez

The judge of Violence against the Woman of Torrent has decreed the entry into prison of the 91-year-old man arrested on the afternoon of Wednesday of last week minutes after having tried to hammer his wife to death, 86 years old, while she was asleep, as Levante-EMV announced exclusively. Fortunately, the attack was left in an attempt and the woman is now back at home, under the care of her children.

The alleged aggressor, who confessed to the first police officers who arrived at the home, located on Virgen de la Paz street in the capital of l’Horta Sud, that his intention was to kill his wife because, he said, “I can’t take it anymore.”

It is the first violent episode that occurred in the couple, as the victim’s children have agreed, who are the ones who had a regular relationship with the couple, who had been together for about forty years, after having both been widowed.

The woman saved her life thanks to the fact that she woke up in full aggression while sleeping in her bed, around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24. Seeing her partner on her, armed with a bread knife and a hammer with which he was beating her, the woman grabbed his hands and struggled with him until he managed to snatch both weapons from her.

Then, with her nightgown covered in blood, he went as he could to the landing of the stairs and asked for help to two neighbors who were already at the door and had called Emergencies upon hearing their screams.

When the National Police arrived, they found the confessed aggressor sitting on the bed, with his documentation, mobile phone and his medicines ready to take with him when he was arrested.

The woman was taken to the General Hospital, where they received eight blows with the hammer that, fortunately, did not cause serious injuries given the low strength of the aggressor, so that she was able to return home hours later, as soon as the doctors healed the injuries. .