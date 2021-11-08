11/08/2021

The head of the Court of Instruction number six of Palma, who this Monday was on guard duty, has decreed the entry into provisional prison, communicated and without bail, for the dozen detainees who they fled at Palma Airport on Friday after a passenger feigned a diabetic coma to force an emergency landing, according to Diario de Mallorca, head of the Prensa Ibérica publishing group. The judge supports in her order the thesis of the Prosecutor’s Office that considered the constitutive facts of crimes of sedition, favoring of irregular immigration and public disorder. The case, which has already been baptized as that of the ‘patera plane’, worries the authorities because it is a new form of irregular access to Spain. Most of the detainees for this reason it has been brought to justice he has refused to make a statement. Only credited with faking diabetic coma to force an emergency landing, he has claimed his innocence. The defense of those arrested has proposed their return ‘hot’ to Morocco. However, this request has been discarded due to the seriousness of the crimes committed by the dozen of those arrested.

The investigation of the case consolidates the hypothesis that it was all an organized plan in advance to get a emergency landing on Spanish soil of the flight between Morocco and Turkey and not an impromptu getaway. In addition to the 12 people who have already testified before the judge, the security forces They continue to search for another 12 people who escaped and have not been located.

Between six and 12 years in prison

The Prosecutor’s Office bases the request for sedition for those involved based on the air navigation law, approved in 1964. The text provides penalties of up to six years imprisonment for “the crew, passengers, employees or persons in agreement with them who, in airports or aircraft, collectively rise to […] to oppose the fulfillment of orders issued by the Aircraft Commander or Airport Chief, in use of their powers. “In the same chapter, it establishes penalties of up to 12 years in prison “if the act is committed with the intention of interrupting navigation or changing the route”. On the table there is also another string of possible crimes, from public disorders to the promotion of illegal immigration or against air safety, in addition to the corresponding expulsion proceedings opened for their irregular entry into Spain.

The investigation opened after the mass landing of the plane and the escape to the race through the airport runways, which forced the Mallorcan airport to close for more than three hours on Friday night, currently involves 24 people. Among them, the 32-year-old man who when the plane was approaching Mallorca faked a serious ailment and thus caused an emergency landing in Son Sant Joan. He was taken to the Son Llàtzer hospital along with another passenger, who fled from there.

An hour and a quarter later, when the plane was refueling and waiting to continue its route to Turkey, 21 passengers stumbled out of the plane, descended the ladder and ran down the runways until they jumped a fence and left the compound. Of them, nine were captured in Palma and Marratxí in the following hours, but 12 others are still on the run. Added to the list of defendants is a passenger who, after the massive escape, attacked a Civil Guard agent inside the plane.

The escapees paid 200 euros for the ticket

The escapees from Son Sant Joan airport they paid 200 euros to fly from Casablanca to Istanbul. This This figure contrasts with the 3,500 euros per journey that migrants who come to the Balearic coast in marine vessels would have paid from countries like Algeria. Both the Police and Aena have shown their concern about what happened since it could represent a new way of acting for the mafias. It must be borne in mind that in 2020 there were registered more than 40,000 arrivals by sea to Spain. The dangerousness of the sea route opens new debates about an unusual event in this country.