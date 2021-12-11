VCTOR MARTNEZ

Updated on Saturday, 11 December 2021 – 01:58

The ruling obliges Banco Santander to compensate the Italian banker with 68 million. “It can be understood that the decision against him produced considerable frustration, unease, uncertainty and a clear discredit in the banking environment.”

Ana Botn and Andrea Orcel, in a moment of the trial.JOS LUIS PINDADO

Legal setback for Banco Santander and for its president, Ana Botn, for the frustrated signing of Andrea Orcel as CEO of the financial group. The judgment signed by magistrate Javier Snchez Beltrn that obliges the bank to pay compensation of 68 million euros to the Italian financier concludes that the contract signed by the parties in September 2018 was legal and that its termination four months later, even before That Orcel took office was “unilateral and unjustified” on the part of the Spanish bank.

The judge supports his sentence in the numerous private messages exchanged between Botn herself and Orcel during the months that the signing process lasted. Both executives were good friends and in fact it was the president of Santander herself who promoted their hiring to complete the process of replacement in the leadership after the death of his father. Botn herself boasted of her incorporation “in a particularly eloquent way” on Twitter one day after announcing it to investors, as stated in the sentence: “It is great news that Andrea joins José Antonio [actual consejero delegado del banco] yam to carry out our vision. ”

But soon that euphoria became a soap opera that has not yet closed, since the bank itself announced yesterday that it would appeal the sentence before the Provincial Court of Madrid. The agreement between the parties included that the bank paid a maximum of 52 million euros to the Italian financier to compensate the deferred remuneration and the bonuses in UBS that he was not going to receive for leaving the Swiss group, where he was head of investments at the European level. There was “expectation”, in any case, “that Orcel could receive some of these incentives”, which would reduce the cost of the transfer.

But UBS was strict and refused to collaborate in the payment of his severance pay, which made Santander bear the full burden of the payment. The sentence collects numerous emails and whatsapp between Botn and Orcel to update each other on how the process of leaving the banker from UBS was going. These messages started even before both parties signed the contract. “There is a line I had reserved for Axel [ Weber, presidente de UBS]: If they decide that they don’t pay you anything because we are competitors then it is good to know and that they cannot be our strategic advisers -that is irrefutable and an elegant way of saying things- “, it appeared in an email sent by Botn to Orcel on 10 September 2018. The Italian continued to pressure the UBS board to agree to compensation.

In addition to the messages, the judge reiterates that the approval of the contract by the board of directors and its announcement through various public media made the appointment effective, thus discarding the arguments put forward by the bank that it was actually done. that approved the dome was a letter-offer that, in any case, should be approved by the general meeting of shareholders. “From all of the foregoing, it can be concluded that, ultimately, the contract was unilaterally and unjustified by Banco Santander,” concludes the magistrate.

In this way, the ruling obliges the group to pay 68 million euros to Orcel, which has currently been relocated as CEO of the Italian Unicredit. The amount includes 17 million for the “incorporation bonus”, 35 million for “assumption of long-term incentives”, 5.8 million for the remuneration of the two years in which he was unemployed and 10 million for “compensation for moral and reputational damages “.

In this last sense, the judge admits that the relevant event in which the suspension of his signing was announced could cause him “considerable frustration, unease, uncertainty and a certain discredit in the banking environment.”

For their part, sources from Banco Santander yesterday expressed their “total disagreement” with the judicial decision, announced an appeal and recalled that justice has already proved the bank right in the two complaints filed against the group by Orcel’s legal team.

