The Granada judge who sentenced Juana Rivas to five years in prison in 2018 has decided to deny the defense request for release because “it could represent a serious danger to their children”, according to the order to which El Periódico de España has had access. In this way, the magistrate of the Criminal Court No. 1 of Granada understands that there is “future predictability of committing new crimes.”

The order of magistrate Manuel Piñar Diaz denies that “full freedom that he would obtain with the suspension of his sentence” because this “could represent a serious danger for his children.” In addition, he cites three reasons for not granting freedom. The first one that he exposes refers to Rivas’ lack of repentance, since “on several occasions he has stated that he does not regret it and would do it again.” The second, that the mother of Maracena (Granada) by the Supreme Court to two and a half years in prison – and later partially pardoned by the Government – “repeated the same conduct, after being convicted in this case and with the minors in prison. Italy “, where they currently reside with their father, Francesco Arcuri. And the third, perhaps the most striking, which observes that the mother’s full freedom would suppose an apparent danger for the minors, since certain documents of the case “show indications of sexual abuse of one of the minors while they were in his custody. “

Rivas’s lawyer, Carlos Aránguez, requested, after the granting of a Partial pardon from the Government, the suspension of sentence because he considered that he met the requirements for it. Now, the lawyer has declared that the judge “bases his decision on three lies”, which coincide with the three reasons that the magistrate has provided for rejecting the defense petition.

He has stated that the Granada mother “has expressed her repentance in writing in multiple documents signed by her, and which are included in the procedure”, specifically in the petition for pardon and the applications for the third degree penitentiary. Likewise, it refers to the only interview that Juana Rivas has granted in the last three years, to El Objective of La Sexta, in which she stated: “I think I have paid enough for the part of error that I could have. I have been 5 years without my children. When a mother sees that her children are suffering, it is inevitable to find a way for them to stop doing it and it is unthinkable that the justice of your country will not help you & rdquor ;.

Aránguez has claimed in turn that it is “absolutely false” that there has been any procedure against Juana Ren Italia neither for this nor for any other crime and has indicated that the last reason, the one that “seems so incredible and abject”, is “something so disgusting that it deserves our strongest reproach“. For this reason, it has announced that the defense will shortly file a criminal complaint against magistrate Manuel Piñar for a crime of judicial prevarication and slander.

“Sexual abuse”

Manuel Piñar Díaz recalled in his car that the Granada court already issued “the opinion on the danger that the defendant represents for the children in a report contrary to the pardon” and that at that time he stressed that, while the two minors were under the care and custody of the mother, “one of them was sexually abused, according to the ruling pediatrician, a coroner and the minor himself stated“Meanwhile, shortly after these facts were verified, the mother hides the children, precisely at the moment when the presence of the minor was essential for the investigation,” he adds.

According to the magistrate, the images that were evaluated in the cause of these alleged sexual abuse “are shocking” and present “indications of alleged negligence due to disregard of the obligation [de Juana Rivas] to watch over him. “” As recorded, it was at the minor’s school where they made the decision to take him to the doctor “, has indicated the judge, who has asserted that “not even the mother is the one who does it” nor does it appear that she denounced that fact, “as is to be expected in a normal mother”.

The judge insists that “he no longer knows how to bring it to the attention of the other courts, and of course the Government,” and assures that on this fact “earth has been thrown on top” and “its significance has been ignored”, under the appearance that Juana Rivas is a victim of violence against women, when after the only conviction against Arcuri, which dates from 2009 and for which he was sentenced to three months in prison, the couple “reconciled, conceived another child, without there having been any other credited episode of abuse.”

Reintegration within the penitentiary center

For the magistrate, it is not exclusive that Juana Rivas complies with her reintegration process within the Matilde Cantos de Granada Social Internment Center (CIS), where she has been serving a sentence since June of this year, instead of being released as requested by her defending. In the car, he maintains that no data proves that reintegration is “more effective and profitable outside the Penitentiary Center, because our prison legislation has advanced a lot in the treatment and offers multiple opportunities and activities to achieve that primary end of the sentence. “

Juana Rivas was serving a sentence at the CIS Matilde Cantos, from which she left for a short period of that month to continue with a third degree, in which she was monitored through a telematic control bracelet from her home, thanks to a decision by Institutions Penitentiaries. It was finally on July 20 when he re-entered the CIS, a center in which open sentences are served.