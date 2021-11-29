

The judges of Así Se Baila, with Toni Costa and Alaïa.

Although in the final your vote or criticism does not count, the judges of ‘This is how you dance’ It already has its four finalist couples and Polo Monárrez and Valeria Sandoval eliminated. We interview them exclusively and they confess with everything: eliminated from the competition, finalist.

“We have a mixture of feelings, because there were five couples to occupy 4 places, Whoever left was going to make us sad because we have seen an evolution, and in that growth we have become involved and we feel part, every time a couple leaves it hurts ”, he begins by telling us about the Source, who also clarifies

“We are happy for the four couples, because they are different in terms of their personal relationships, as in the dances“.

Without a doubt, it is a correct analysis, taking into account the finalists: Gregorio and Luna Pernía are father and daughter; Lorenzo Méndez and Jessica Díaz are ‘loving’ friends; Samadhi and Adriano Zendejas are brothers; and Adrián Di Monte and Sandra Itzel recently separated ex-spouses.

The judges also do not want to let the last couple that left the Telemundo reality show pass by, due to lack of public votes.

“The couple that came out is not because they do not dance excellent, but because the public simply did not choose her, and that makes us sad … They had the same chance as anyone else, “says Adamari, who along with the other two judges applaud him in front of our camera.

Cristián and Mariana wanted to talk to us about one of the two most top moments of the night, in this case the dance of his partner Adamari, with his ex Toni Costa and their daughter, Alaïa.

“For us it was beautiful to witness its history, with that extraordinary tango, executed to perfection, that fusion with that salsa, and thrill us all with the arrival of Alaïa“, Says Mariana to which Cristián adds.

“How honored we are to have been part of that story, that they told us that story with dance, start with tango that is all the conquest, the second song that is all the romance and life together, and the culmination of that dance that is Alaïa, which is the third song, I think it is beautiful, poetic“.

Adamari, who gave us an exclusive interview after the dance, He also added us in this together with his companions:

“I felt very confident to come, and somehow, to be part of ‘Así Se Baila’ of what my family was and show it on this dance floor, I had never had the opportunity to dance with Alaïa on a floorToni yes, but it was a nice gift to see her so happy ”.

