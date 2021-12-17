FRESNO, Calif. (December 16, 2021) – Former unified junior welterweight world champion José Ramírez will return to a raucous home crowd. Ramirez, the pride of California’s Central Valley, will face former two-division world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza in a 12-round junior welterweight battle on Saturday, February 5 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

In a six-round heavyweight special attraction immediately before the main event, Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr., from the Central Valley city of Tulare, California, will make his long-awaited professional debut.

All preliminary fights on the Ramírez-Pedraza undercard will be broadcast live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN +. Undefeated lightweight prospect Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (13-0, 11 KOs), rising junior lightweight Karlos Balderas (11-1, 10 KOs), middleweight prospect Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (5- 0, 2 KOs) and 6’9 heavyweight Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (2-0, 2 KOs) are scheduled to appear on the undercard.

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets starting at $ 36 go on sale Monday, December 20 at 10 am PT and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

“José Ramírez has always demanded the biggest challenges, and he’s back with a tough former champion in José Pedraza,” said legendary Top Rank promoter Bob Arum. “There are few more exciting atmospheres in boxing than when José fights in the Central Valley. Fans love José, and he epitomizes the region’s manual work ethic. I am also delighted that the upcoming Central Valley superstar Richard Torrez Jr. is making his professional debut to a sold-out house in Fresno. ”

Ramirez (26-1, 17 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time since a May decision loss to Josh Taylor for the undisputed junior welterweight title. Ramirez had made four title defenses since winning the WBC crown in 2018, unifying the WBC and WBO world titles the following year with a knockout victory over Maurice Hooker. Ramirez has drawn 65,794 fans through five fight nights at the Save Mart Center. When he battled José “Chon” Zepeda at the Save Mart Center in February 2019, 14,034 fans turned up, a record attendance for boxing in the arena. Pedraza (29-3, 14 KOs), of Cidra, Puerto Rico, is a former junior lightweight and lightweight world champion who has won three bouts in a row since a decision loss to Zepeda. He is coming off an eighth round knockout in June of previously undefeated Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez.

“I am motivated to be world champion once again, and it all starts with a tough fight against Pedraza,” said Ramírez. “There are no better fans than the ones who fill the Save Mart Center every time I fight. The Central Valley is my home and it is always a great honor to fight before my people ”.

“This is personal for Ramírez,” said Rick Mirigian, Ramírez’s manager. “This is the fight that puts him back on top of the sport and in line for the biggest fights.”

Pedraza said: “The new year will bring a great opportunity to fight a great former world champion like José Ramírez. This fight is very important to me because I know this will be the fight that will give me the opportunity to win a world title in a third weight division.

“There is no room for defeat. Not on my record, much less on my mind. I know Ramírez is a great fighter and he always comes well prepared. He always comes in great shape to give the fans a great fight. “

Torrez made history as the first American Olympian to win a medal in the super heavyweight division since Riddick Bowe in 1988. Last month, he signed a long-term professional contract with Top Rank. Torrez was a gold medalist at the United States National Championships in 2017 and 2018, in addition to capturing three United States youth national titles between 2014 and 2016. He was 154-10 as a fan, and after a long international career In amateur boxing, he returns home for his professional debut.

“I can’t think of a better place to become a professional than in front of my friends and family in the Central Valley,” said Torrez. “They have supported me throughout my amateur career and I am delighted that they will see the beginning of my professional journey. Let’s show everyone what it means to be cultivated in a valley! ”