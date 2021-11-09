11/09/2021 at 20:26 CET

Juventus Turin has hindered the signing of Denis Zakaria by Roma. The coach of the Roman team, José Mourinho, is eager for signings after the latest setbacks. The last two defeats against Milan and Venezia have resulted in the need that the Portuguese coach already had for new incorporations. Denis Zakaria, Borussia Mönchengladbach player who had already rejected a first offer from the giallorossi, was running as an ideal reinforcement, as he ends his contract next summer and at 24 he has a bright future ahead of him.

The defeat against Bodo / Glimt lit the fuse of a Mourinho that split against the participants of the blushing 6 to 1 in the UEFA Conference League. The Portuguese only trusts “13 and 14 players because the squad is unbalanced”. The three defeats, a draw and a single victory in the last five Serie A matches have driven the Romans away from the fight for the ‘Scudetto’. According to the newspaper AS, Mourinho wants the arrival of three footballers to support the team in the winter market. The positions to be reinforced are a center back and a side while Spinazzola recovers from his injury. For the right flank, the Romans probe the Sampdoria side, Bartosz Bereszynski. A midfielder is also convenient, a demarcation in which Zakaria fit perfectly.

But as we already anticipated in SPORT, the Mönchengladbach car rejected a first approach from Roma, who put his eye on him in summer, while rejecting an attempt at renewal by the German team. Awaiting the expiration of his contract in the summer of 2022, Juventus has stormed in to take the Swiss in January, and blow up one of the first options on Mourinho’s list. The ‘Vecchia Signora’ also needs urgent signings in view of its irregularity in the domestic competition. Massimiliano Allegri’s team is eighth in the Italian League, one point behind Roma

An FC Barcelona would also have entered the scene looking for the profile of a physical midfielder, who provides muscle to the Barça midfielder. The club wants to continue its policy during the last transfer market: the hiring of players at zero cost like Memphis Depay and Kun Agüero.