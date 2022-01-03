1/5

Kourtney Kardashian is the older sister of the clan | .

Kim Kardashian is the one who made the clan famous | .

Khloé Kardashian is the younger sister with the last name Kardashian | .

Kendall Jenner became the highest paid model in the world | .

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the clan and the one with the greatest fortune | .

Surely for anyone who for years became a fan of one of the most famous families on television and social networks the clan Kardashian jenner, they’ll be beyond excited to hear that the first preview of their new reality show.

Recently the news of knowing that KUWTK would reach the end of its 20th season would conclude, the sadness for netizens and fans of each of the characters immediately came to life.

However, the family seems that it could not be quiet, so they decided to launch a new series, in which we will surely have the opportunity to see Kim Kardashian again with the controversies that surround her especially during these last months.

Each one of the members of the clan included Kris jenner They are quite a character, being one of the families that is constantly involved in scandals and controversies, for their followers it was a breath of fresh air, as they are fascinated to see the drama of the family.

This was one of the photos the family took when they had their reality show KUWTK | AP

Through an Instagram account of the new reality show titled “The Kardashians“We meet the six main characters of the plot, this video that despite being only a small preview could have been the most exciting of this beginning of the year.

New year, new show, new beginnings. Are you ready to get closer than ever? “, Video description.

At the beginning of the images we can see Khloé Kardashian, Kendall jenner and Kim Kardashian wishing you a happy new year, later Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie jenner, who by the way is shown with her belly bulging from her pregnancy.

The transmission of this new reality will be carried out through HuluSo if you want to enjoy the new show, you must have a subscription to this subscription service that is part of the Disney Company founded on October 29, 2007.

It is most likely that we will find the most recent news of the family, the return of Khloé with Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True, the separation of Kim with Kanye and her now new courtship with Pete Davidson.

We could also find the beautiful love story between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker and above all a little the process of Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy.

Although to tell the truth that this is more than obvious, having the background of this controversial family we will find more surprises.