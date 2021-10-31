10/31/2021 at 3:48 PM CET

FC Barcelona has achieved an important victory this Sunday against Urbas Fuenlabrada by 79-69 in a match he was facing after a tough week with two Euroleague games and in which he showed two very different faces.

If in the first half he failed to impose his rhythm against one of the best attacks of the tournament, in the last two quarters he knew how to control the game from the defense in a reading that was perfectly reflected by Sarunas Jasikevicius in the subsequent press conference.

“We have gone a bit wrong. Especially on a mental level we have not been able to understand that we wanted to stop his three-point line and some attacking situations. After the break I think we have reacted. In the first half they shot 17 triples and in the second, a lot less, “explained the Lithuanian.

“Fuenlabrada has one of the best attacks in the league. Their numbers are impressive and they had to be stopped. We have improved a lot in the second half, many players have played and in that sense we are happy, “continued the Lithuanian.

Saras highlighted the depth of her bench despite Abrines’ long-term absence. “What I liked the most is that those who reacted in the third quarter were the substitutes. If a guy like Michael (Caicedo) plays it is a huge joy and he has also played five very good minutes. In the end we have achieved our objectives, what happens is that we expected something more from the beginning “, stressed the Barcelona coach.

Rokas Jokubaitis emerged after the break

“In general we should be happy. It hurts especially the way Tel Aviv lost, but we have to see the positive. We have gotten many things forward, we have suffered, we have managed to win, but in the end I will tell you the same thing I said yesterday to the boys, what the important thing is if we are improving, because the table and the victories are not the most important thing now “Saras stressed.

And he insisted on that line to reiterate that the big question “is if we are improving. The answer is 50 and 50 for me. I’m not going to lie.. We are not playing as we can. Only two players who do not know the systems have entered and maybe we should be a little better. I’m not going to go crazy for being first or for the balance. The key now is to improve. “

For its part, Rokas Jokubaitis agreed that in the first two quarters “were difficult, because we haven’t been able to play our basketball. His defense took us out of the best positions and in the second half we understood that each of us had to take a step forward in intensity “.

Rokas Jokubaitis emerged after the break

“In the second half we have defended much better, with good offensive movements and many counterattack points. We have been able to read his defense well and hence the final result, “added the former Zalgiris.