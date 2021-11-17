Anyone who owns an iPad knows what are all its advantages, as it can be productive anywhere. As simple as unlocking the screen and being able to comfortably reply to emails, edit a photo or watch a Netflix series.

Going one step further involves incorporating a keyboard to your iPad. The advantages are obvious, given the current power offered by the new models, you can stay very close to the experience of a laptop. That is, if you are an active user of this tablet, the keyboard will make you use it much more. We will recommend the best keyboards for your iPad that you can buy right now on Amazon. There are different proposals depending on the price, but this choice is based on a premise: always offer the best experience.

IPad keyboards: which one to choose?

SENGBIRCH keyboard

This may not be the most suitable solution, but there is no doubt that it is a good proposal for those looking for a small price. It is compatible with both the iPad and any Android device. For just under € 19, Being able to apply a 5% discount from the seller right now, you have a solution for those who do not need much. The only disadvantage is that it does not integrate with the device, that is, you must carry both the iPad and the keyboard together, which is not a problem if you use a backpack. But it is not a compact product. In any case, for € 19 it is an adequate solution.

IPad 10.9 Keyboard Case

This keyboard case is suitable for the 4th generation iPad Air, a real bombshell launched in 2020 and it can be said that it is the little brother of the iPad Pro. € 35 for a fairly compact keyboard, whose case has also been thought of everything, since it incorporates a space to store your second generation Apple Pencil, even having the magnetic edge to be able to place it there. Different colors to choose from and a good solution for those who have this iPad and do not want to make a very high outlay either.

Logitech Folio Touch iPad Air 4th Gen

We continue with the same previous iPad model, but in this case we are going to a manufacturer of proven quality that is characterized by designing and selling very well-made products. We are talking about Logitech, which presents us with a product with backlit keys and Touch Pad, all this with a cover that offers comprehensive protection and incorporates a support. € 130 very well invested for those who seek to go one step further and have the necessary quality for their daily routine.

Apple Magic Keyboard

Apple giving the chest do with a keyboard that we can find for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, as well as for the 11 and the fourth-generation 10.9-inch iPad Air. It is true that it is the most expensive solution, since for the largest size you have to pay € 387, while for the 11-inch model and the fourth-generation iPad Pro, the cost reaches 325 euros. But there is no doubt that it is the most comfortable, first of all, because the support for the iPad is invented and removing it or putting it from its case is simple as pulling the device. The adjustment is incredible, and the experience of the keys, also backlit and the Touch Pad, make this proposal the definitive one in every way. Once it is folded, it goes through a totally normal cover.

The pThe answer for the iPad in terms of keyboards it is very wide, adapted to all budgets and capable of offering competent solutions. Take advantage of the proximity of Black Friday to see if any of them get a reduction in their price. Remember that with your Amazon Prime account, you have free shipping on millions of products.