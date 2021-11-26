11/26/2021 at 21:51 CET

Ronaldo Fenómeno predicted a victory for Flamengo “with an elastic marker” in the final of the Libertadores, that his team of the heart plays this Saturday against Palmeiras, current champions, at the Centenario stadium (in Montevideo). The predictions of the head of Real Valladolid are based on the unquestionable offensive power of the Rio Negro. The three-time championship, of both, goes through the performance of the quartet made up of De Arrascaeta, Éverton Ribeiro, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol. There is no other like it in South American football.

STOP THE VENDAVAL OF FLAMENGO

Flamengo’s attack against the Palmeiras defense. This is the preset tactical scenario. Renato Portaluppi has been able to recover, at the last minute, From Arrascaeta, which was low due to a muscle problem for almost 45 days. And the Mengao it is presented with all its troops.

Gabigol was the hero of the 2019 conquest by scoring both goals against River Plate (2-1). He is the gunner of that edition, with 10 targets. And he already counts 102, since he signed for Mengao in 2019.

Abel Ferreira has made Palmeiras great based on defensive fundamentals and reactive football. The only doubt there is is who will accompany Felipe Melo on the double pivot. Verdao will let the minutes pass, as they did in the semifinals against At. Mineiro, to be able to bite into a counter … if he receives a goal, he will suffer.

Raphael Veiga, one of Palmeiras’ key players

THE RAPHAEL VEIGA FACTOR

At 26, the Palmeiras midfielder has reached the zenith of his career. It’s on the radar of Tite who will call him in the coming months to play the final stretch of the South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

It is an off-road steering wheel, which interprets the actions in the open field very well and ends with force. He reaches the final, having played 42 games this season, in which he has scored 14 goals and provided 4 assists. He is the footballer who is in the best shape of his team and who throws the cons to Dudu and Rony. If Palmeiras take the title, they will be named the best player of the tournament.

FOUR YEARS WITHOUT LOSING AGAINST THE VERDAO

It’s a now or never. Either Palmeiras break a four-year drought without winning a direct duel with Flamengo, or the three-time continental championship will escape.

There are no favorites in this final, but the red-black advantage in the head-to-head matches is undeniable: they have not lost against the Paulistas since November 2017. In the last nine games, there have been five Rio de Janeiro wins and four draws.

In this 2021, there are two victories for Mengao in the Brasileirao: 1-0, in the first round, and 1-3, in Sao Paulo, in the second. There is also the Rio de Janeiro victory on penalties in the Brazilian Super Cup, after 2-2 in the regulation 90 minutes.

THE DUEL UNDER STICKS

Weverton is the starting goalkeeper of the Seleçao and the former Valencia, Diego Alves, has recovered his best version after a bump. They are two goalkeepers with a lot of experience, used to facing finals. In addition, they are two specialists in stopping penalties, which can be a decisive element. They have the utmost confidence from their respective teams.

In March, the final of the Supercopa do Brasil, between the two contenders, ended up being decided from the penalty spot. There were 18 pitches … and Flamengo was champion with Diego alves tackling three.