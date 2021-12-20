12/20/2021 at 2:05 PM CET

ANDl King Juan Carlos I “He is fine” and a PCR will be carried out soon, after tennis player Rafael Nadal, who was with him on Friday, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to sources from Casa Real.

The tennis player has announced this Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 in the PCR that has been carried out on his return to Spain after participating in the Abu Dhabi trophy, where he was seen on Friday with Don Juan Carlos, who has resided there since August 2020.

As he explained on Twitter, “both in Kuwait”, where he traveled first, “and in Abu Dhabi we passed controls every two days and all were negative“The last of them, he specified, was on Friday and received the result on Saturday.

It was precisely on Friday when his contact with Don Juan Carlos took place with whom, according to ‘El Mundo’, he even had a dinner. The King Emeritus attended the Mubadala World Tennis Championship semi-final match at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Center in Abu Dabhi.

“I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little “, Nadal has specified, who is “confined to home” and has already informed the result of the tes “to the people who have been in contact with me”, among whom a priori would be the former monarch.

Don Juan Carlos, who turns 84 next January 5, resides since August 2020 in the United Arab Emirates, where he would have received the corresponding vaccines against COVID-19, without knowing if he has also already received the third booster dose.

The news of Nadal’s positive, which should be considered as a close contact because both were together without a mask in a closed space, occurs andn full speculation about his possible return to Spain, now that its judicial panorama seems much clearer, although at the moment there is no scheduled date.