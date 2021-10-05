Updated on Tuesday, 5 October 2021 – 13:26

“We can proudly say that Spain has an entrepreneurial model characterized by high dynamism”, assured Don Felipe

Felipe VI gives the inaugural speech of the South Summit 2021 in MadridBallesterosEFE

The King Felipe VI has inaugurated the South Summit, which celebrates its ninth edition at La Nave, in Madrid, to bring together entrepreneurs and innovators. Don Felipe has influenced the “high dynamism” that characterizes the entrepreneurial model of Spain, something that, he assured, should be a source of pride. In addition, he highlighted the creation of new companies.

In the act, which serves as the starting gun for the meeting, which will be held between October 5 and 7Also present were the Minister of Industry, Tourism and Commerce, Reyes Maroto, as well as the Mayor of Madrid, Jos Luis Martnez Almeida, the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, and the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, among others.

“2020 was a year in which, without a doubt, virtual relationships and telecommunications were promoted throughout the world and in many sectors of activity”, recalled the King. “Although it is true that until then enough progress had been made in this regard, in these last two years there has been an extraordinary acceleration“He continued. In this sense, he pointed out that in this” technological and digital revolution “we are not only being witnesses,” but also participants. “

The event, in fact, was born almost a decade ago in response to a “serious crisis” to promote entrepreneurship “and make it the driving force of the economy and showcase of talent, innovation and business opportunities in our country”, the King explained. Since then South Summit has continued to grow “which in turn allows projecting an image of a Spanish entrepreneurial ecosystem of unquestionable quality”.

“We can say with pride that Spain has a model of entrepreneurship characterized by high dynamism“, assured Don Felipe. Thus, in addition to the creation of new companies, he stressed that” our country has two major centers of technological innovation -Madrid and Barcelona- among the top six by number of startups in Europe. ” that “what is really interesting is to observe the dynamism of all the existing technological poles distributed throughout the Spanish geography, specialized in specific areas”, such as Malaga, Bilbao, Valencia, Galicia or the Canary Islands.

The King also celebrated that this innovation is “without a doubt” attracting “international attention”. In this sense, he recalled that “almost every week there are very interesting projects of foreign companies that choose Spain to carry out innovation activities, invest in Spanish startups, install technology development centers, build data centers or data centers or hire developers “.

Likewise, the monarch explained that Spain has “magnificent technological infrastructures“, in addition to other factors such as” a rapid deployment of 5G “,” major submarine cable projects “or a” proliferation of the number of high capacity data centers “. However, he wanted to highlight above all” the open mind to change that characterizes our society and that is articulated through a vast network of professional training centers, technology parks, incubators and accelerators “.

Felipe VI also wanted to refer to the “digital nomads” who choose Spain to telework, “another clear example that our country is a very attractive destination for many professionals who work remotely in the digital sector.” Finally, the King thanked companies and entrepreneurs “because they contribute to making ours a better society” and “because they contribute to making Spain today” an innovative country. “

