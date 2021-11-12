Exatlon United States Mack Roesh is happily in love

Mack Roesh is one of the most beloved athletes that has passed through EXATLON United States, and it is no secret to anyone that his love life generates all kinds of emotions among his loyal fans.

For this reason, this time the high-performance athlete is giving a lot to talk about, on account of a beautiful photograph in which, without any qualms, he was shown kissing on the mouth with his new girlfriend, Darianny Soto.

Although Roesh has chosen this time to maintain his courtship with the beautiful lawyer with a low profile, since last August, when he himself confirmed that his little heart was beating again with love and presented the owner of his thoughts, this time he wanted to shout his love to the four winds, because the occasion deserved it.

The athlete hung the photograph of the kiss with his beloved, as a way to celebrate her birthday, and also took the opportunity to dedicate some beautiful words to her, in Spanish, where he referred to her as “my sweetheart.”

“🎂 With all my love and heart to my special girlfriend happy birthday… with lots of hugs and kisses🥳🥰 #miamor #miamorcito #mydarling #mylove @dariannysoto 💃🏻🕺👩🏻‍🤝‍👨🏼👩🏻‍❤️‍👨🏼💞 💘 # felizcuirthday #happybirthday “, was the comment that Jessica Cediel’s ex posted.

Mack’s proud and happy girlfriend could not be immune to the precious gesture of her sentimental partner, and responded to the publication with a “I love you my dear! ❤️ @mackroesch ”.

The publication caused such a sensation that in just a few hours it reached almost 5,000 likes.

The comments of the faithful followers of the dear “gringo” did not wait, and through loving messages, they expressed their joy at seeing him happy, next to a beautiful woman, with whom he makes a beautiful couple.

“Good to see you happy. They deserve it. ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ”,“ Congratulations, I’m happy for you both! ”“ Congratulations ”,“ Long live love 😍 ”, and“ Good that you look happy Marck ” were some of the phrases that the followers of the former EXATLON United States athlete expressed.

Others took the opportunity to send a message of affection to the athlete’s girlfriend for her birthday.

“🔥🔥Congratulations to your girlfriend”, “😍😍 happy birthday queen 👏🎂🎉🎊🎈🪅”, and “Congratulations and Blessings 🙌”, commented other followers.

Not much is known about the girlfriend of the former participant of the Telemundo reality show, but different media such as the newspaper El Espectador, assured that she is a lawyer, who has little to do with the world of entertainment.

The day he announced his engagement on networks, the blonde shared a message on his Instagram, where he said: “These are the good days”, next to heart emoticons.

The happy bride, at that time added: “Gentlemen. I am in love with Mack Roesch and his cute comments! OMG, you guys are very special. My Insta is crashed right now, but I promise you a live soon so you can meet me. Kisses, blessings ”.

Tell us what you think of the romance between Mack and his girlfriend.

