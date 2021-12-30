12/30/2021 at 07:55 CET

Calleja Tone

A technical problem in the computer system who uses the National audience The processing of appeals filed by the parties in the Kitchen case against the decision of Judge Manuel García Castellón to prosecute, among others, has halted for two months. to the former minister Jorge Fernandez Diaz and his number two, Francisco Martínez, for spying on the former PP treasurer Luis Bárcenas, as recorded in an ordinance procedure of December 28 of the Central Court of Instruction number 6, to which El Periódico de España has had access.

“Having detected a technical problem in the processing Minerva application that prevents the computerized execution of the process of initiation of appeals, please inform the parties in this separate piece, that Said incident is currently pending resolution after having been promptly informed to the IT Services“explains the communication.

The court has communicated to the computer team that is in charge of maintaining the Minerva system, explains the diligence, “the urgent nature of solving the problem” by him.Serious damage that the delay in the processing of appeals may cause in the progress of the proceedings and its corresponding elevation to the Criminal Chamber of this National Court “.

July 29

On July 29, Judge García Castellón proposed to sit on the bench at the top of the Ministry of the Interior of the Government of Mariano Rajoy, for the alleged espionage and theft of documents from Bárcenas in 2013 and 2014, which at that time he threatened to pull the blanket and acknowledge the existence of a box B Of which some charges of the PP were charged in black, among them the former president of the Government himself.

In addition to the aforementioned Fernández Díaz and Francisco Martínez, the instructor promoted the prosecution of the police leadership led by the former Deputy Director of Police Operations Eugenio Pino; and the curators José Luis Olivera, Andrés Gómez Gordo and Jose Manuel Villarejo. Also that of Sergio Ríos Esgueva, who at that time was a driver for Bárcenas. However, he left out, against the criteria of the anti-corruption prosecution, the former secretary general of the PP Maria Dolores de Cospedal and her husband, Ignacio López del Hierro.

October 13

However, seven of the defendants presented reform appeals (before the judge’s decision), which were dismissed by the magistrate Manuel García Castellón on October 13. In the cars in which he confirmed his initial decision to prosecute the police leadership led by Minister Jorge Fernández Díaz The judge granted a period of five days for the defense lawyers and the accusations to present their appeals before the Criminal Chamber of the National Court.

And precisely the computer problem in the Minerva system is what has prevented the Court from sending the magistrates of the Criminal Chamber, who are the ones who have the last word, the defense briefs of the defendants, but also the conclusions of the accusations, including that of the The public prosecutor’s office, which considered the judge’s decision to end his investigation of the espionage of the former PP treasurer to be hasty.