Sixers 110 – Pistons 102

Joel Embiid may have a sore right knee, but he didn’t seem to mind scoring 30 points for the Detroit Pistons, the only team that still doesn’t know what it’s like to win this season. The Sixers remain on a positive record even if they struggle to get through most of the games. Today they were leading by 22 points at 6:34 left and Doc Rivers had to end up taking Embiid out again because he saw that the win was going away (107-102 at 1:06).

Wizards 122 – Hawks 111

Little is being said about the start of the season for the Wizards, a team that few had a priori, but they are 4-1 tied for the first position in the East with the Knicks, Bulls and Hornets. Who has seen it and who sees it at this conference. Today they have beaten no less than one of the last finalists on their side of the table, the Atlanta Hawks, who are jumping from convincing victories to inexplicable skids. Bradley Beal (27 points) and Montrezl Harrell (25 and 13 rebounds, the best).

Bulls 103 – Knicks 104

Although there is a quadruple tie in the upper East, officially the leader is the New York Knicks. And they have climbed to that position winning on the court of the only team that was undefeated in their conference, the Chicago Bulls. The locals, who were losing almost the entire last quarter by a difference of about 10 points, were one basket away from tracing the match. Kemba Walker (21) and RJ Barrett (20), top scorers for the Knicks.

Rockets 91 – Jazz 122

Merciless beating of the Jazz, the only undefeated in the league, the Rockets. +14 at the end of the first quarter, +21 at half-time. The second part, to say nothing more, was pure formality. That allowed us to see several players on the court who do not usually have minutes, including Usman Garuba, although the former Madrid player did not take advantage of it too much. In the 10 minutes he was on the court he was left without scoring (he was the only one on his team who did not do it), failing both shots he tried, although he did have time to catch 4 rebounds and give 3 assists. In the Jazz, Bojan Bogdanovic (19) commanded a group of seven players who finished in double-digit scoring.

Mavs 104 – Spurs 99

Luka Doncic scores 10 of his 25 points in a fourth quarter where the Mavs finally turned the score around. The Spurs started out winning 5-25. Read the chronicle here.

Warriors 101 – Grizzlies 104

Second consecutive victory in overtime for the Grizzlies in San Francisco with a Ja Morant who has more and more star face. Read the chronicle here.