11/09/2021 at 05:41 CET

Power forward Julius Randle contributed a double-double of 31 points, including eight in a row during a key stretch of the fourth quarter, and 12 rebounds that allowed the New York Knicks beat the decimated Philadelphia Sixers 96-103 away this Monday.

Philadelphia was left without the four-time All-Star, the Cameroonian pivot, Joel embiid and three other players due to the NBA’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols to which they were subjected after having tested positive for the coronavirus or being close to someone infected.

The Canadian escort RJ Barrett added 15 points to the Knicks, who won their second game in the last five games.

The pivot Andre Drummond He started in Embiid’s place and posted a double-double of 14 points and 25 rebounds. The turkish forward Furkan korkmaz he added 19 points for the Sixers, who snapped a six-game winning streak.

The Knicks had a advantage of up to 19 points in the first half and they looked headed for an explosion, but Philadelphia emerged in the third quarter with a 14-25 record and a 69-72 run early in the fourth quarter.

The 76ers got close to one multiple times in the final period, including a 3-pointer by forward Georges Niang with 5:01 left to put it to 88-89.

But it would be Randle, who responded with a layup and then a pair of triples, the second gave the Knicks a partial advantage of 91-97 and 2:54 minutes to be played.

New York took a comfortable 91-100 lead on a three-point play from point guard Kemba Walker and at 2:19 minutes to go the game was sentenced in favor of the Knicks (7-4).