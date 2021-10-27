10/27/2021

On at 22:23 CEST

.

The La Palma volcano has entered a new phase in which castings grow in height and fill gaps between them with the lava flow that runs towards the sea, and in which the pressure on the land has also decreased.

For the first time in many days, the technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), Miguel Ángel Morcuende, has made public opinion “very favorable” news.

Now the concern of scientists, without neglecting that a new reconfiguration of the cone could modify the trajectory of the lava, is in the emission of the gas and ash plume of very high values ​​of sulfur dioxide (SO2) gases, which threatens the air quality on the island.

These high rates of SO2, about 37,350 tons per day, have caused the threshold of recommended values ​​for air quality to be occasionally exceeded in Puntagorda, El Charco and Los Llanos de Aridane.

The concentration of SO2 since the start of volcanic eruption has twice exceeded that established by the European Union to declare the alert by the presence of that gas in the atmosphere.

According to the data that the Government of the Canary Islands has on its website on air quality, these parameters were exceeded for five hours on October 23 in Los Llanos de Aridane and this Wednesday in a period of three hours in Puntagorda.

The European Union establishes that it is mandatory to declare the alert if the concentration of 500 micrograms of this gas per cubic meter is exceeded for three consecutive hours.

High seismic activity

In addition to air quality, what most worries the palm trees at the moment is the high seismic activity, which is maintained in the same places -Mazo and Fuencaliente- and depth levels in recent weeks, with very little surface activity.

It has increased the magnitude and intensity, with 24 earthquakes felt on Tuesday, two of them greater than magnitude 4, both with an epicenter more than 30 kilometers below the surface.

In the last hours, a dozen earthquakes felt by the population have been registered, one of them of intensity IV-V: the one of magnitude 3.4 that took place at 1:40 p.m. in Fuencaliente with an epicenter 10 kilometers deep.

2,183 buildings destroyed

Despite the favorable direction of the lava rivers, The European Copernicus satellite system raises the area devastated by lava from the La Palma volcano to 911.6 hectares, 3.4 more than in the previous calculation made early this Wednesday and which, in turn, coincided with that of Tuesday at noon.

This latest update corresponds to 3:21 p.m. this Wednesday and in it Copernicus It also raises material damage to 2,183 buildings destroyed, 21 more, in addition to another 113 possibly affected; as well as the kilometers of roads missing under the lava flows: 66.6, plus another 3.2 at risk.

The balance of damage to homes according to the cadastre is 1,291 buildings destroyed, four more than on Tuesday, of which 1,038 are for residential use, 135 for agricultural use, 64 for industrial use, 30 for leisure and hospitality, 11 for public use and 14 for other uses.

Of the 7,000 evacuees from their homes, there are 454 sheltered in hotels in Fuencaliente and Los Llanos de Aridane and 38 dependents housed in social health centers.

The president of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, has announced that next week the first 18 apartments acquired could be awarded as a provisional housing solution for those affected.

The ground will not be protected

AND has ruled out that the soil invaded by lava from the La Palma volcano will not be declared protected, which is the responsibility of the administration it represents.

“The will”, said Torres, of the Canarian Government, the Cabildo of La Palma and the municipalities of El Paso, Los Llanos and Tazacorte, and also of “civil society”, is “to recover them so that they are agrarian soils, sorribos , so that it can be planted in them. “

Torres has made these observations at a press conference in which the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, has revealed that he has written a letter to the European Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski to ask that those who cannot market their products because of the volcano can collect the grants from the Program for Specific Options for Remoteness and Insularity (POSEI).

Farms directly devastated by runoff would benefit so much from this, such as those that lost crops due to ash or irrigation difficulties due to the breakage of the pre-existing water pipes.

Planas has also announced that it has requested the inclusion in the agenda of the Council of Ministers of Agriculture and Fisheries of the EU scheduled for November 15 the volcanic emergency in La Palma and its impact on the sector, to be discussed and be “sensitive” to the requests of Spain and the Canary Islands.

The intention of these initiatives, said Planas, is to ensure that in the face of “an exceptional situation” there is an “exceptional response” from the EU.

Planas has also advanced that it will take to the Council of Ministers next week the final approval of the 14 million for the compensation of losses in the primary sector to, immediately afterwards, transfer those funds to the Government of the Canary Islands and that it proceed to distribute them between The beneficiaries.