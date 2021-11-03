The labor market resisted one of its critical moments of the annual calendar and maintained its positive trend in October, reducing unemployment by 734 people, 0.02%.

CSAR URRUTIA

ELSA MARTN (GRAPHICS)

EMILIO AMADE (ANIMATIONS)

Updated on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 – 09:08

The economy does not grow as expected and inflation threatens but the labor market continues to advance even in the months when unemployment traditionally rises. Last October the labor market reduced unemployment by 734 people, 0.02%, a figure that, compared to the total volume of unemployed (3,257,068) may seem insignificant, but which is not taking into account that it is the first time it has been produced in 46 years.

In the last year, unemployment accumulated a decrease of 568,975 unemployed, which represents 14.9% less. The unemployment figure does not include workers who are suspended from employment or reduced hours as a result of a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE), since the definition of registered unemployment does not count them as unemployed. The number of people affected by ERTE currently stands at 190,718 workers.

The boost to employment comes mainly from the service sector and temporary contracts. In October, 1,892,584 contracts were registered, 22% more than in the same month of 2020, of which 198,496 were permanent, 10.49% of all contracts and 30.3% more than in October 2020.

Unemployment decreased in three sectors. The greatest decline in unemployment was led by the service sector, with 4,683 fewer unemployed (-0.2%), followed by construction (-4,523 unemployed, -1.7%), and industry (847 unemployed, -0.3 %). On the other hand, it rose in agriculture by 7,577 people (+ 5.1%) and in the group without previous employment, where unemployment increased by 1,742 people (+ 0.6%).

Taking into account the data on Social Security affiliation, the employment records saw registrations grow by 0.82% compared to September, which translates into 159,478 more contributors, leaving the total figure at 19,690,590 people. In seasonally adjusted terms, affiliation grew by 102,474 people, to a total of 19,662,163 contributors, also its highest level in the historical series.

The government has declared itself surprised by an acceleration in employment that, it says, started at the beginning of the summer and is “genuine”, in the sense that the ERTE “no longer mask” the data. In October, the almost 200,000 workers affected by this situation are under the new scheme agreed last September. Their administrative situation should be renewed this month with the new protection conditions, which include the commitment to comply with a training plan that allows them to change jobs if the one they currently have ends up disappearing.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more