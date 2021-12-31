12/31/2021

Angel Alonso Gimenez

Mertxe Aizpurua (Usúrbil, 1960) represents together with the other four deputies of his group a paradigm shift in the nationalist left. After the general elections of November 2019, the Basque formation proposed to contribute to a progressive government, and once constituted, to develop a social agenda. This is his bet and he does not intend to move the position until the end of the term. He attends El Periódico de España by phone because on Tuesday, on the occasion of the full budget, he landed in Madrid, went to Congress, ended the debate, and ran back to the airport.

What balance do you make of EH Bildu’s relations with the Government during this year 2021?It is a balance of chiaroscuro. Bittersweet. There have been advances on issues that are key for us because they involve social advances, such as the euthanasia law, the climate change law or the children’s law, and to a lesser extent the interim law, which, although it has not satisfied all of the who expected a greater response, it is a step to tackle temporary employment in a part of public workers. But there are other issues that remain pending, in the limbo of broken promises. And we cannot forget that we have been in the middle of a pandemic, in a situation that drags discomfort and suffering in the population.Has the arrival of Félix Bolaños to the Ministry of the Presidency and Relations with the Courts changed the relationship of the Government with your group?I would say no. When there are changes, and there have been many, a time of readaptation is needed. Once you know the people and the channels are mapped out, it takes a parenthesis when the situation changes. But I would not say that the situation has gotten worse. Relations are good and fluid. It is true that there are peaks of intensity, ups and downs. Both before and now, this government has forgotten that it is supported by a progressive and multinational majority that must be won. You should not assume that these supports will be there forever.

Whether it seems good or bad to the employer, we must dialogue to comply with what has been agreed and include in the labor reform everything that has been parked now. The CEOE has never defended workers’ rights and never will. Think to whom you owe your government and for whom you govern. pic.twitter.com/KZYUnGKOEt – Mertxe Aizpurua (@MertxeAizpurua) December 28, 2021

In what laws of the beginning of 2022 EH Bildu are you going to become especially demanding?There is a battery of very important laws due to the political and social significance. There is the audiovisual law, which not only speaks of the official languages; the law of democratic memory and the statute of the artist. The challenges that I would focus on, however, are those that will have consequences for the economic and social future of millions of people. The labor reform, which is already here and we hope that work will be done to recover the rights that have been taken away, and the pension reform, which must respond to the demands of the pensioners. And of course the tax reform, so that the rich pay what they owe and that benefits the majority.Will your support be more expensive?We believe in the value of the word given. We have signed pacts and they must be taken seriously. The uneasiness of the citizens, the lack of credibility in politics that the polls reflect, have a lot to do with the fact that the rulers do not fulfill what they promised, and this must be combated.

Felipe de Borbón’s speech is more revealing for what he did not say than for what he said. We are attending an image operation to separate him from the emeritus and pretend nothing had happened. Corruption is at the core of the monarchy. pic.twitter.com/Dk2KEp1KLk – Mertxe Aizpurua (@MertxeAizpurua) December 25, 2021

What must the new labor reform have for EH Bildu to support it?We put on the table the need to repeal the labor reform of the PP Government. We signed an agreement with PSOE and United We Can and then we talked about repeal. Then we go on to repeal the most harmful aspects. This decree now is not even that, not a half repeal, and this is not acceptable. The Government must comply with what it promised, it was a commitment to citizens. What the reform needs to be able to do so is that the rights of the workers are restored. When the left does not comply, it loses credibility and that is fatal. The government has to know who they rule for. It cannot be that the day-to-day activity leads them to forget it.Before political harmony or coincidence does fear of the right work? Government interlocutors have used that fear in negotiations, according to what has transpired.It is a little trap that they sometimes use as an argument to say that we cannot vote ‘no’ on something. But it is the opposite. If the right is not confronted with leftist policies, which is the only way at this crucial moment, we will not advance in rights. And it is by advancing in rights that the right and the extreme right are braked.