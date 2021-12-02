ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated Thursday, 2 December 2021 – 02:13

The Government is in a hurry to reach an agreement with the CEOE, but the businessmen are not so urgent and suggest that it lower its claims

The second vice president, Yolanda Daz, negotiates with the leaders of UGT, CCOO, CEOE and Cepyme.P. dark

The negotiation on the labour reform, which the Government has promised Brussels to approve before the end of the year, has become tangled this week after the patronal of businessmen will present on Tuesday afternoon a alternative proposal, which brings to the table issues that were not under discussion and which has been described as “aggressive” by the unions.

With this tactic, CEOE He goes on to lead the conversation and sends a clear message to the Government and the unions about what their positions are. You do not want there to be percentage or duration limits on temporary contract in exchange for establishing different causes to be able to use these instruments; they want me to know suppress the nullity of the dismissal when the temporary contract is used fraudulently; and that the modality of the fixed-discontinuous contract Through employment agencies (ETT), it is extended to contractors and subcontractors, and does not count in seniority or for the representation of workers.

Refering to applicative priority of the company agreement, which the Government and the unions want to eliminate to return it to the sectoral agreement, the employer proposes that it be maintained as long as the agreements have been negotiated with reinforced legitimacy. He also proposes to include the ultraactivity as the minimum content of the collective agreement to be applied in the event that the term of the agreement is lost.

The proposal is so much in the antipodes of union aspirations that it is considered “absolutely unaffordable”, as recognized UGT.

A deaf, general secretary of CCOO, insisted yesterday that the unions will not support a text that maintains the prevalence of the company agreement over the sector, that does not stop subcontracting or does not resume ultra-activity, and described as “aggressive“the employer’s proposal on dismissal and temporality.

According to the proposal document, to which EL MUNDO has had access, the employer has included other points that were not in dispute generating a surprise effect on the table. They request that the possibility of using the irregular distribution of the working day be expanded; that the assumptions of adaptation of the working day are specified for reasons of conciliation; or that territorial mobility is considered justified if there is an agreement with the workers’ legal representation.

“They are shifting the center of gravity of the negotiation “, has denounced CCOO.

The position of the three parties is closer to the outsourcing. The CEOE accepts that the sectorial collective agreement of the activity carried out in the contract or subcontract be applied, but asks that the “libertarian value of the certificates of the General Treasurer of Social Security” be ensured, according to the document.

“There’s a greater degree of rapprochement with UGT positions in the proposal of the employer’s Article 42 of the Workers’ Statute, which we have been negotiating for a while, and although it does not expressly include our approach of referencing contracts and subcontracts to the agreement of the main company sector, it does contain elements that allow closer positions “, commented the union of Pepe lvarez upon learning of the proposal.

The bosses are in no rush to reach an agreement

The three interlocutors -Executive, employers and unions- have given appointment again this wednesday in a meeting that has hesitated five hours, from 10 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon. CCOO has indicated that there has been a “good work environment” and progress in the search for agreements on temporary hiring and the use of fixed-discontinuous contracts, respectively included in articles 15 and 16 of the Statute. UGT declined to comment on the meeting, while other sources close to the dialogue have denied that there had been substantial progress.

The Government, once the views of the parties have been shared, has committed to draw up a new wording of both articles, which could be presented at the next meeting that will take place on Friday morning.

In that appointment, in addition to talking about subcontracting, a less thorny topic, they will address conflicting issues such as the prevalence of the company agreement or ultra-activity.

The Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda daz, given the feeling that the negotiation is stagnant and that time is running out (the new rule would have to be approved before December 31 to comply with Brussels and not compromise the arrival of European funds), he has said that he will “prioritize agreement over all things.”

His words, however, they have set off the alarms in the unions, who fear that this means a reduction of the initial claims. “If the Government were tempted to devalue these contents in order to facilitate an agreement with the employers, with whom it will have a problem reaching agreements, it will be with the unions (…) If the table is blocked, it will be start a high voltage mobilization process“, has threatened Sordo.

The leader of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, for his part, warned in an interview in the Financial Times newspaper that a “minimum agreement” is preferable, that allows to carry out part of the reform, than a “maximum disagreement”, especially given the short time available.

“It is not easy to sit and talk for 20 days and change everything under an approach that affects the entire workforce,” said the president of the employer, who also in no rush to reach agreement. If the Executive needs to achieve it this month, then perhaps it should lower its demands, he suggests.

