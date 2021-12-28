12/28/2021 at 15:10 CET

The president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, has agreed with Esquerra in considering that the labour reform agreed with the social agents “is smoke” and “does not repeal” the legislation of 2012, and has wanted to make clear the opposition of the PP because his party is not going to be a “crutch” to help Pedro Sánchez fulfill his “rinses” with his partners.

Speaking in Congress and when asked about Gabriel Rufián’s words about the labor reform being “smoke”, the PP leader replied: “The radical partners of the Government are right, the labor counter-reform is smoke, it is counterproductive and it has defined Sánchez’s weakness. “

In his opinion, the Prime Minister “it cannot comply with the good sense that is lacking in Spain” to make hiring cheaper and take measures such as the so-called ‘Austrian backpack’. “This is smoke, and Sánchez has had to assume that he does not repeal anything,” he added.

In this context, Casado has stressed that your party is not going to help the PSOE to carry out the labor reform that its partners rejectSince the PP is “the alternative” to the Government and is not a “substitute” for the support that Sánchez now lacks.

“We are not a party to try to flush out all the entanglements of the PSOE and Podemos. Why is the PP going to have to vote in favor of a labor counter-reform that amends ours, admired in Europe, to try to flush out Sánchez’s agreements? “, has been asked.

Government partners say no

In this sense, the parliamentary partners of the Government as ERC Y Bildu they have rejected the labor reform considering that It is not a “real repeal” of the text prepared by the PP in 2012, although they trust that it is processed as a bill in Congress to introduce changes.

The labor reform has been approved by the Council of Ministers as a royal decree law after the pact reached with the social agents and will enter into force on Wednesday with its publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE), although it needs to be validated later in the Congress of the Deputies.

Stop it, the Executive must have the support of its parliamentary partners, although some such as ERC, EH Bildu and PNV have expressed their rejection of the norm as it is written.

ERC parliamentary spokesman Gabriel Rufián has said that now they are “in a not quite clear” since they want the labor reform to be “really a real repeal of the most damaging aspects” of the text approved by the PP in 2012.

“They have started the house on the roof, they have dedicated many hours to interpellate, to negotiate with the employer, and zero hours to negotiate with ERC. At the moment it looks regular, we will see, “he declared to journalists in reference to the Government upon his arrival at the plenary session of Congress.

Already in the hemicycle during the budget debate, he has insisted on his reproaches to the Government for having dedicated “zero hours” to speaking with ERC about the labor reform.

“Let’s see if they have time to talk to ERC, we still have something to do with it,” he added.

ERC sources have insisted to . that now they are not in favor of a vote in favor of the labor reform, but they aspire to negotiate it in Congress, for which it is necessary that it be processed as a bill, which gives the possibility of introducing amendments.

“Doesn’t give an answer”

Along the same lines, the spokesperson for EH Bildu, Mertxe Aizpurua, has told the media that they are going to request to process the labor reform as a bill and has warned that if the text remains as it is, they will not give their support.

“It is not a repeal of the labor reform (of the PP), not even partial. They have to change many things so that it really serves in defense of the workers, which is what this country needs,” said the spokeswoman, who has had an impact in which the text as it has been approved “does not respond” to the needs.

In his speech to the plenary session, Aizpurua commented that hopes that the Government will fulfill its investiture commitment to repeal the labor reform of the PP and he has urged him to negotiate the text with the progressive forces of Congress “whether it seems good or bad to the bosses.”

For his part, the BNG deputy in Congress Néstor Rego has said in the hemicycle that the Government “you can still rectify” the labor reform agreed with employers and unions.

The PNV, another of the Government’s parliamentary partners, has already warned that it will not support the labor reform if it does not reflect the “priority” of Basque agreements over state-level ones.

Faced with this situation, Unidos Podemos has initiated a round of contacts to seek the support of its parliamentary partners for the reform, while the PSOE has asked them to respect the text “as much as possible” and does not rule out the processing as a bill.