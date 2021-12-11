12/10/2021 at 7:47 PM CET

Rafa bernardo

As in all the important negotiations in its last stages, that of the labor reform suffer from ups and downs, sudden changes, and unexpected twists. The last one has arrived this Friday: the debate on the key question of the reduction of temporality, stalled in recent meetings, has made an important advance. According to sources of the negotiation, and according to El Periódico de España, the CEOE, which until now had a more belligerent position, has accepted deepen the scheme of temporary contracts proposed by the Government (One with a maximum duration of three months for the occasional needs of the companies, another with a duration of six months – extendable to one year in collective bargaining – if the productive reasons demand it and a third for replacement of personnel).

The unions are also willing to admit this design that gives a legal fit to the justified temporality if in exchange severely pursues irregular and fraudulent eventuality. The Government had proposed in the last proposal documents to the negotiators measures in this regard (more fines for employers who cheat; a surcharge in the contributions of those who make ultrashort contracts; the obligation to convert into a permanent worker the temporary that was rendering their services in a situation not contemplated by law), but until now they had always been rejected by the employer. The parties have agreed to wait for a new draft of the Government that collects and tries to combine their aspirations, but the atmosphere on this occasion is optimistic, in the face of the pessimism that prevailed after the previous meetings.

With the progress made this Friday, the way is cleared to try to achieve the ambitious goal that the Government had set itself and that just a few hours ago seemed unattainable: trying to reach an agreement by the end of next week. Negotiators have been conspired to meet every day (although at the moment the only meeting that has been set is Monday morning) with the aspiration of having the pact ready for Friday, and working on those drawn up during the following week (Christmas) so that everything is ready with enough room for the Council of Ministers to approve an eventual pact before 31, which is the date of the Government’s commitment to Brussels.

Of course, to speed up the work unions and employers have asked to face the negotiations from now on as a whole, without examining thematic blocks as before: the eventual agreement, they reason, has to be presented. a global balance, and it is of little help to close partial agreements that can be reopened as the different aspects of the labor legislation under examination are debated.