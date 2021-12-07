12/07/2021 at 09:44 CET

The social dialogue table on labor reform, in which they are represented government, unions and businessmen, will meet again this Tuesday at 10:00 am after last Friday’s meeting ended “without notable news,” as reported by union sources.

At the meeting on Friday, subjects such as contracts and subcontracts and the prevalence of collective agreements were addressed, two of the topics that are most worked on at the table. These two subjects, together with ‘ultra-activity’, will continue to be debated today by videoconference.

According to social dialogue sources consulted by Europa Press, the negotiation is taking place in a “constructive” climate.

The Second Vice President of the Government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, has insisted these days that the “self-imposed” deadline will be fulfilled and committed to Brussels to have the “great reform of the labor market” published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) before December 31 of this year.

The work of the social dialogue table on labor reform has intensified in recent weeks, as the parties hold at least two meetings a week (last week they met three times).

“We are completing the tasks and the Government is working to reach an agreement between all parties”, stressed the vice president.

The proposal made by the CEOE last week has been incorporated as one more element of the negotiation, although from the outset the unions consider that some of the measures it raises are “unaffordable.”

For Vice President Díaz, the fact that the employer has made a proposal at the table means that “they are for the yes.” The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá, affirmed last Thursday that the CEOE is having a “constructive” position in this negotiation and that there will be things in its proposal “that yes, others that no, and others that there will be. to readjust “.

The truth is that the business organization has already expressed its rejection of the limitation of the number of temporary workers in relation to the entire workforce, as defended by the Government. Instead, the CEOE advocates maintaining current legislation and traditional causation, among other measures.