And for 2024 the data provided by the Government is -3.4%, so it is very likely that the 20-year gap will be reached

From 2008 to at least 2024. That is the time that Spain will accumulate in a budget deficit situation, that is, 17 years being totally unable to control their accounts, 17 years in which there have been alternations of Government, crisis situations, recovery, growth and crisis again. And in all of them, the result has been the same: budgetary deviation.

This is a devastating figure that, moreover, is very likely to grow even more, given that it is very unlikely that the deficit situation will end in 2024. That year is only the last year for which the Ministry of Finance has an estimate of the deficit, as reflected in the draft General State Budgets (PGE) for 2022 that this week delivered in the Congress of Deputies.

But in that year, the figure will still be -3.2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and, given the history of Spain in general and of this Government in particular, it seems very feasible that the situation will continue in later years. Therefore, it is by no means far-fetched that the Spanish economy completes 20 years in a deficit situation. What’s more, it seems more than likely.

The uncontrolled situation began with the first blows of the financial crisis, and the Government of Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero went from adding three consecutive years of historical surpluses to deviating 4.5%. Worse was the following year, when reached 11.2% of GDP, a figure that in relative terms remains the highest in democracy. Even more than that recorded during the year of the pandemic.

That year 2009 was followed by three exercises between 9% and 10%, with a change of government in between. The Rajoy executive was hardly able to change the trend And, despite the years of strong economic growth and recovery, its best figure was 3% in 2017. If you compare it with the set of years, you might think that this figure was a success, but it is not the case in absolute. And more if one takes into account the evolution among the rest of the European powers.

The embarrassment of 2019

The Sánchez Executive, for its part, closed its first half year in office at 2.5%, which is the best data of the entire period analyzed. And already in 2019 something very representative of what Spain is in terms of budgetary balance happened. The Ministry of Finance first offered a figure of 2.6%, which was the first increase since 2012, but before which the department of Montero did not hesitate to point out that it represented a “great containment effort.” That statement already brought a certain blush, but the situation was even worse. Less than a month later, Brussels corrected the official figure transferred by the Government and raised it to the final figure of 2.8%. The embarrassment was unquestionable.

This whole process meant that when the crisis derived from the coronavirus broke out, the public debt was 95.5% of GDP, leaving the Executive a very limited fiscal margin to act. The rest of the powers had much more space, and in good part that is why the crisis in Spain was tougher.

The European Central Bank (ECB) itself certified that Spain was the Eurozone country that provided the least fiscal support to the economy. That was contested by the Ministry of Economy, since, in its opinion, the Records of Temporary Employment Regulation (ERTE) were not correctly accounted for. And it is true that many prestigious economists supported the affirmation of Vice President Calviño’s team, highlighting at the same time the importance of that measure. But even so, the response was insufficient.

Now, Montero always emphasizes that he has the opportunity that the Socialist Executive will reduce the deficit by half in just two years. The Minister of Finance stresses that the PGE architecture itself “is already based on fiscal consolidation”, but the reality is that the 2022 accounts they do not include any concrete measures for that containment and all the correction will be due to economic growth itself.

The concrete evolution, according to the estimate of the Treasury, is that it will go from 10.9% last year to 8.4% at the end of this year. In 2022 the figure will be 5% of GDP, and that rate of reduction that Montero highlights so much will slow down very notably that year, since in 2023 the estimate is 4%. And in 2024 the figure will be the aforementioned 3.2%, a figure that will continue to be very bulky several years after the moment when the coronavirus crisis is expected to be left behind, and that will keep Spain in the same vulnerable situation in the face of the next crisis: with hardly any margin for action.

