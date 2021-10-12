10/12/2021 at 7:39 PM CEST

Carles rosell

Without a goal, there are no victories. And without victories, goodbye alegrías. With hardly any gunpowder, this Girona does not start. It is stuck. It is a want but I cannot and after nine days, he occupies relegation places due to his own demerits, waiting for a reaction that is made to be begged. On Saturday, the acid test against Huesca in Montilivi. The public will return to the stadium, which can now be filled. Now it remains to be seen if the drought ends or if the little presence in attack remains on the agenda.

Because if the team of Michel Sanchez, less brand. Accumulate six goals. Very few at this point in the movie. It is the second worst record of the entire championship. It barely exceeds the Zaragoza mark, which has five. And it equals the half dozen of the Alcorcón, the bottom. The three teams, coincidentally, are right now in the well and are not living, not even remotely, their best moment.

Girona has run to zero too many times, unable to score against UD Las Palmas (0-0), Málaga (2-0), Oviedo (0-0) and Lugo (1-0). There are four games of nine without piercing the opposing goal. In only one, more than one goal was scored. In the premiere, against Amorebieta at home: 2-0. Later, a goal against Sporting (1-2), another against Valladolid and from the penalty spot (1-0), and one more against Almería (1-2).

Weighs and in what way the march of Mamadou sylla, author of eleven goals last season, in which he became the team’s top scorer. No one has come to take his place and the group accuses him. Either Cristhian Stuani live your best moment. Far are those digits, historical and sufficient for Girona to allow itself the luxury of depending on its nose. The Uruguayan has scored two goals, the same as Nahuel Bustos. They have also seen goal Pol lozano and Bernardo Espinosa.

But if you don’t shoot it is almost impossible to score. And that to the team of Michel It costs him a lot. It is one of the teams that has the most the ball, that gives more passes. But one of the least finished. There are just 66 shots, surpassing the 63 from Burgos, the one that has done the least to date. It is light years from Eibar (103), Zaragoza (101) and Almería (92), the three that occupy the podium.

The first test to try to break this statistic comes on Saturday. Against Huesca and at home. An opponent that does not concede many goals (9). Of course, he shoots more than the Catalans: 75 shots.