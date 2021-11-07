There is no peace for the Lakers. Not a break in this traumatic start of the campaign, which should be the recovery and elevation of the team. Injuries continue to crush an excessively veteran squad, but what is healthy does not work either. It is a series of catastrophic misfortunes, like Lemony Snicket’s books. In Portland they have sports problems, due to the bad time that Lillard is going through and the change in the project, and extra sports, with the investigation of their president for improper conduct at work, but a team was already arriving to throw them the life jackets. The Lakers, of course. These Lakers, let’s add. Against a well-armed team in recent years for the offense and that is going through a problem in that section this season the defense cannot be like that proposed by Vogel, a defensive master in the not too distant past: 42 points in the third quarter, considering that the final score was 105-90, they are unacceptable.

“Every possession and every minute has to matter to us,” Dwight Howard said at the end. It doesn’t seem like that the problem in a match that went down the drain with continuity, not by isolated actions.

LeBron James was unavailable due to an abdominal strain and will not be available in future games, but he wasn’t the only one. Anthony Davis was the one who had the cross on for this Saturday: it was doubtful due to an injury to his thumb and he spent the entire previous vomiting due to a stomach problem, this being second what forced him to stop after only seven minutes on the court already not to play again all night. The loss of another star shook the Lakers, who after the break sank never to return. Those who stayed in command they did not measure up, especially a Russell Westbrook on which the eyes are again: 1/13 in shots from the field during 29 minutes of play, bordering on disgrace.

The match started with a declaration of intent: catch and shoot for Lillard and triple. The Angelenos began to be late to all the plays without being excessively fast, in static but without hitting to get to point the shots and avoid easy baskets. Meanwhile Davis left never to return and the Lakers began their existential crisis. Carmelo returned to the team that gave him back his life and did so with a bad letter, failing the four triples he tried, in what was pure contagion from the rest of the squad, who saw that the distance became abysmal as the minutes passed. . Reaves or Ellington participated and Huff and Doumbouya ended up doing it, since they were not even going to be able to fight for the victory. With the distance in more than twenty a second quarter began in which the visitors gave them to fight a little more, only to reach a place truly removed from civilization: twelve after a triple from Westbrook, the only basket in game I would score. How ironic. From there the Blazers, who didn’t even have an extremely successful day, were a steamroller and killed the game. The final differential was the result of the work of the less common, who considerably lowered a disadvantage that could have been greater and remained at fifteen. A lesser evil, the statistician, seeing the sensations, which are truly worrisome.