If any reader remembers what happened in the other Lakers-Kings of the season in Los Angeles, they will see that the situation has changed a bit. It was the moment in which the continuity of Frank Vogel was really doubted and the purple and gold team hit bottom between casualties, bad attitudes and a game that made live a team with which they have a rivalry in which they are for above and could not prove it. That day not even the extensions could support the Lakers, who gave up at home, and Today, however, the face shown in the decisive minutes gives one to think that the tables have been turned or, at least, in the premises there was a greater fidelity to the quality that they are supposed to to play with hot balls. The Kings were, now in January, one more victim of LeBron’s climb to where his historic groove stands, higher than he is on this course, after a start to forget.

Growing up in the last quarter, and playing to take advantage of mistakes that their rival cannot afford, the Lakers came out of this confrontation with flying colors (122-114).

It wasn’t just LeBron’s thing. Monk had a single serious mistake, missing two free throws in a row with only half a minute left, but his game was to emphasize again. Another outsider, Horton-Tucker, was also an invaluable help. In summary, who have more people plugged in, know how to play with each other better, trust in a less destructible way and have more weapons with which to go to games to fight. Even Dwight Howard was encouraged with double digits in points and rebounds knowing that Anthony Davis’ loss must be covered on the track but also on the stat sheet. The good resolution of James and the very bad one of the Kings left the victory in the local pavilion.

Maximum equality. Too much for the Lakers who want to climb positions in the conference and face the Kings in no man’s land, their penance in the last fifteen years. The only stage in which the locals stretched their lead a bit was in the second quarter, but at halftime it all came to little or nothing. In the last period it was entered with two points of difference and that was where the swing came. Four positive plays in two minutes lifted the Kings and one more, a basket by rookie Davion Mitchell, put them seven up (89-96, minute 39). Two in a row by LeBron James, author of 31 points, produced an effect nullified by the forced physical contact by the Kings, well seen by them. Howard was retired in the final minutes by technical decision, but before he gave him to hunt a key offensive rebound for a triple by Monk after which two in a row by James and the comeback would arrive, so not only did Dwight live from the double-double . The body trembled to the members of the Kings, with Hield failing at the end what he did not fail before and Fox losing two decisive balls, and James sentenced with a 2 + 1 and a shout to the rival bench: “I’m a fucking problem.” The end of the game was seasoned with an action well seen by the referees, although the Kings were clearly harmed by a regulation not adjusted to reality: with only five points of difference in the last minute (119-114), Fox was To catch the ball from one of the free games missed by Monk, he saw that the clock was already counting time and decided not to touch it and protest to the referees, which led to a jump between two because there was no marked possession and Alvin’s monumental anger Gentry as he buried his last comeback options. With this, the Lakers came to win for the third consecutive time and fourth in the last five games.