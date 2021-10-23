What a way to explode. In the first week of competition, although a drag of losses in preseason dragged and there are a couple of injuries that distract from the goal of winning, what a way to explode. Tension in spurts in the Lakers and with a component that would save them despite having started with two losses: they have measured the Warriors, who eliminated it, and the Suns, who eliminated them, both last season . They are important rivals. It has not been worth them, it seems. There is a lot of hunger and also stubbornness, lack of ideas and haste. The Lakers being the Lakers. The drama seems to have come to stay for Vogel’s team, a serious title candidate who starts with a 0-2 balance, and with the bad experience of being the first time he lost the first two at home to start a season, and falling by a 105-115 against Phoenix in a game in which the right direction was only shown when there was nothing left to remedy.

The clash between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard on the bench, having to separate their teammates because they hit each other, was the culmination of, let’s say, fatality. The two argued over a play and almost came to blows. The image was also captured by television cameras. Until ‘Magic’ He alerted on his social networks after the game: “In my 42 years associated with the Lakers I have not seen anything that shakes my head as much as that.” He added that, for him, “they have a team problem and a basketball problem.” The legendary base usually uses his Twitter a lot to comment on the news of the team, but without getting wet, and here he has done it a lot; something will have seen. In the press conferences after the meeting Howard assured that they had fixed it, but Vogel was crystal clear: “They love each other. When they are kicking your ass these discussions usually happen. I like that they care and not that they do not care. But it has been too much, this is arranged behind closed doors. ”

A lot of tension in a game that, as we said, can be deceiving by the result. The runners-up were lethal when they had spaces and they mentally wore down the Lakers until they exploded. The one on the bench was not the only incident: Anthony had to deal with McGee, Booker ended up vacillating Westbrook and Rajon Rondo asked Staples Center security to remove a fan who was bothering him. Distractions that only tarnish the future of a team that did make a good impression at the end of the game, when he lowered the distance from the hand, among others, of the rookie Austin Reaves from twenty to ten. In a night of intensity, as if the title were being played, the Californians gave a bad answer. Among the leaders, LeBron and Davis, they stayed at 47 points, yes, but with 14/36 in shooting from the field. The sum does not come out with Westbrook and centers that are not named Davis have zero incidence. Those adjustments to be made are missing, the injured return and progress is made, but it is not a good start, because it is soft.