One thing is clear: it is not the Lakers season. The Los Angeles team mixes their own self-destruction and self-demerit with bad luck., that other side of sport that haunts you in the form of injuries. Also, for some time, with a coronavirus already inherent in our day to day. A situation that has greatly conditioned daily life, but also sports. And the NBA, of course, that competition that was successful in the Orlando bubble but nothing can do that is not to put a series of sanitary regulations so that all players and all personnel related to basketball work in the best possible conditions. And the phrase that a certain player “has entered the health and safety protocols” of the League It is one of the most repeated in recent months. Almost years now. And, if he recently caused a real escabech in the Sixers, with Joel Embiid assuring that he has had a bad time with the situation, now the victim has been another: LeBron James.

According to Michael J. Babcock, a journalist for TMZ, LeBron tested positive for a routine coronavirus test. In a second test, the result was negative. And, in the third, again positive. The player, asymptomatic and with the complete vaccination schedule, was flown in a private jet provided by the Lakers from Sacramento to Los Angeles, on a relatively short trip between two cities that are within the third largest state in the United States, California. In total, the minimum quarantine for coronavirus positives is 10 days. But until the negative tests are repeated and the medical staff give the go-ahead, LeBron will not be able to return to his teammates. Total, the star, one of the best players in history, has played 11 games this season, the same ones he missed. And another cold fact: In his first 15 seasons, LeBron missed a total of 71 games. In the last four, all in the Lakers, he has another 71. And adding, of course.

The Lakers will have to learn to survive without LeBron, something very complicated and that they have not achieved in recent seasons. The 2018-19 record without LeBron was 9-18; 2-2 in the second, the ring, the one that was least injured with a final result that speaks for itself. 12-15 in the past and 4-7, for now, in the present. In total, 27-42, 39.1% of victories without El Rey and his elongated figure. And the new discharge, which will last a few days, had its first exam in Sacramento. One that the Lakers approved, yes. But with his head set on an idea that flies very clearly above the franchise in general and the roster and fans in particular: if they are all healthy, the Lakers could consider something this season. Maybe not the ring, but it does dispel doubts about what team they are and, above all, what team they can become. The problem is: will they all be healthy at some point?

Against the Kings you cannot draw many conclusions, but the Angelenos played a good game: intensity and desire (things that have not been seen in as many games as it should be) and very good defense, especially in the second part. But what is most unworthy of this game is to think how the Lakers could lose to the Kings at the (still) Staples Center, with double-digit advantages in the fourth quarter and against a rival that did not have Richaun Holmes (27 points and 9 rebounds with 12 of 13 shooting from the field today against the Angels). Yes indeed, It is a victory that gives air to Frank Vogel (everything good that comes now will give him extra lives), even if it is with an opponent who is in full reconstruction (for the umpteenth time) and who has seen Luke Walton say goodbye and Alvin Gentry reached a bench that seems cursed since 2006. When, with Rick Adelmant, they stepped into the playoffs for the last time . 15 years already. A gargantuan crisis, no doubt.

The Lakers, for their part, performed more or less regularly. 23 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists from Russell Westbrook, who has good performances and played a great game despite not adding so many statistics. Quite acceptable minutes for Anthony Davis (25 + 7 + 3 + 2 + 2), almost brilliant for Malik Monk (22 + 4 + 4)… There was also the already typical contribution of Carmelo Anthony (14 points), and 9 points in three triples by Wayne Ellington, in addition to a great game by Dwight Howard (12 + 13, with 2 steals and 2 blocks). However, there are still problems in the rotation, Rajon Rondo continues to be ostracized (less than 9 minutes well used: 4 + 6 + 1), Kent Bazemore hardly participates (2:29 for him) and the biggest problem, aside from LeBron’s casualty is Talen Horton-Tucker. An extremely promising player who is falling for nothing and more and more transfer rumors. Against the Kings, 4 points and -10 with him on the court, in just 16 minutes. Very little thing for a forward of just 21 years who assumes a lot, shows little defensive effort, is insecure with the ball in his hands and does not score the triples released (and those that do not). There, the Lakers have a problem. Well, they have many. But to name one more.