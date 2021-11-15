The Lakers are not doing well. And there are not even nuances in that sentence. The Los Angeles team has a positive record, yes (8-6), but it generates constant doubts and has not yet found an identity or a game scheme that defines them. They go to jerks, to small streaks in which they mix moments that are not brilliant, with many others that are really embarrassing. And it is still unclear what the role of Russell Westbrook is, how he will be compatible with LeBron James or, to a lesser extent, Rajon Rondo, and how the team can function on both sides of the court, beyond the individual talent that helps them get games like today. And they were playing low-hour Spurs who are close to saying goodbye to any playoff option very early in the course. But not even like that, the Angelenos managed to convince.

It is not for less. After all, three of the Lakers’ six losses in this tumultuous start have been to the Thunder (twice) and to the Timberwolves. And with considerably questionable performances, wasting very great advantages, displaying huge crises in defense, anthological birds in attack and a manifest lack of coordination. Frank Vogel already said at a press conference that he did not have the tools he needed (dart Rob Pelinka?), Davis exploded after the loss to the Wolves, Westbrook’s role was questioned before he even traveled from Washington to Los Angeles, and veterans are very veteran. Carmelo is the only light in the dark, Trevor Ariza has yet to make his debut and LeBron’s physical condition continues to greatly concern a team that treats its star with caution. And in the meantime, nobody forgets that in little more than a month, The King turns 37. We are in those.

Against the Spurs, he came close to repeating the embarrassment. The Lakers, with a brutal dominance of a Anthony Davis unopposed under the boards (27 points at halftime, 34, with 15 rebounds and 6 assists at the conclusion), they always flew in advantages that were around 10 points, but they let themselves go up again. Or they were about to do it: a triple by Doug McDermott made it 105-103 with less than three minutes to go and the alarms went off again. However, Vogel gave peace of mind to his people and the Angelenos came out of that dead time: basket by Talen Horton-Tucker, triple by Carmelo Anthony and layup by Russell Westbrook. With 112-103, the final moments were to tie and so did the Lakers, unopposed against a team simply worse than that and did not get up. And when they almost did, it was more because of the rival demerit than anything else.

Westbrook, with some light and lots of shadows, went 14 + 11 + 7 and was better than on other occasions in shooting selection (3 of 5 on triples). Carmelo, starter this time, added 15 points and 5 rebounds, with 17 from a Horton-Tucker who continues to show his well-known talent. And two good news for the Lakers, who also had some good moment from Rajon Rondo (7 assists): the proper names of Malik Monk and Wayne Ellington. The first, with a slap on the Hornets by Michael Jordan, went to 16 points and some pretty nice play. Ellington showed that, in his role, he can be fantastic, and went to 15 points with 5 of 6 on triples, unblocking the attack when he played and developing to the maximum that catch and shoot that explodes in its microwave function. Job and good times for all, but a general image that is far from what this team should have.

And at the Spurs, a decent role but a difficult season. They get 4-9, sink in the Western Conference and soon, if they continue like this, they will be relegated to throwing the season away and keep looking to the future. A slightly sad situation for Gregg Popovich’s pre-retirement plan. After five rings and one of the greatest dynasties in history, his participation in the first years of an eternally postponed reconstruction will be the last feats of his endless legacy. Against the Lakers, triple-double of Dejounte Murray (22 + 10 + 10), good game by Keldon Johnson (24 points, with 6 of 9 in triples) and excellent cover of Thaddeus Young (17 + 9), who could be traded in February if things continue like this. All this, with 10 goals from White and 19 from Vassell. Plenty to choose from, but nothing to keep if you want to aspire to more than what they are doing. This is the issue. Gregg Popovich, a prisoner of longing, remembers the past time that was better. And the Lakers, for now, cannot live in the present. That’s what there is right now. The rest, of course, we’ll see.