The Angels Lakers They are in an “unexpected” start to the season, since on paper at this stage of the season “at least” they should be among the top places in the Western Conference, but with a record of 12 – 12 and a plague of injuries more absences due to health protocols, the Lakers management would consider improving the squad before the playoffs begin.

Before starting with the candidates, below we will be presenting the calendar or key dates for the Lakers to want to make a move:

December 15: 10 of the 11 free agents the Lakers signed this offseason become trade-eligible. Those players are: Deandre Jordan, Rajon Rondo, Carmelo Anthony, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore, Dwight Howard, Austin Reaves, and Kendrick Nunn.

December 17: Avery Bradley becomes eligible for transfer as 60 days have passed since he was claimed with no exemptions.

January 7th: Avery Bradley’s contract becomes guaranteed, if he is cut before the date, the Lakers will have back the remaining amount of his contract.

January 15: Talen Horton Tucker becomes eligible to be traded. Unlike 10 of 11 free agents signed by the Lakers, Talen was signed with Bird Rights, which has resulted in him earning more than the minimum contracts.

Feb. 10: The transfer period comes to an end.

March 1stAny player who wants to be cut to be signed by a team (usually for the playoffs) must be cut until that day.

The Lakers allow the fifth most points (24.3) and the fourth most assists (9.1) per game to opposing point guards in all of basketball. Management expected Horton-Tucker to be the Lakers’ main perimeter defender this season, but he’s still a rookie when it comes to navigating screens. Bradley has fallen off a cliff since his stellar 2019-20 regular season, and even if he can press the ball, he’s a virtually non-existent assistant defender. Austin Reaves has shown some potential, but he’s just not bulky enough to keep top shooting guards out of the basket.

As a result of this, the Lakers would focus mainly on improving in the defensive field and some of the players who are candidates to be cut and meet the characteristics of a player that the Lakers want are:

Gary Harris (Orlando Magic) Torrey Craig (Indiana Pacers) Danuel House Jr (Houston Rockets) Maurice Harkless (Sacramento Kings) Garrett Temple (New Orleans Pelicans) Thaddeus Young (San Antonio Spurs) James Ennis (Free Agent)

FACT: It should be noted that the Lakers by transferring Marc Gasol and not receiving a returned salary, created a salary exception of $ 2,692,991 million that can be used to acquire any player with a minimum contract or of that amount from any team.

The players who are most likely to be traded by the Lakers are Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton Tucker who combined in salary make a total of 14 million. If we assume that the team includes 1 or 2 minimum contracts, the amount can amount to 16 – 17 million available to transfer.

Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs) Myles Turnes (Indiana Pacers) Robert Covington (Portland Trail Blazers) Josh Hart (New Orleans Pelicans) Justin Holliday (Indiana Pacers) Terrence Ross (Orlando Magic)

They are the players with the most “chances” of being available for transfers and the Lakers manage to make a change for them.